What was your favorite look from today’s shoot?

My favorite look was the cheetah print jacket. Never been huge on cheetah print. But now I am.

Who are your favorite red-carpet designers?

Wow. I have no idea. I’m so bad at keeping up with designers. I should pay more attention to stuff like that. The last carpet I walked I borrowed my friend’s vintage dress that she got at an off shop for $15.

What is your most memorable moment on Grey’s Anatomy?

I have so many. Every moment is so similarly set and so unique in style, it’s hard to choose. For instance, I love the moment when Dahlia takes her hijab off to save someone’s life because of what it stands for. But I love the moment when she gets a dog because of how much fun I had on set that day playing with the dog.

Tell us about your role model campaign?

Something I really like to stress is to embrace other cultures. While it’s so important to be yourself and love who you are. I feel like it’s equally as important to have a worldly understanding. America is made up of so many different cultures and ideals and embracing those differences is a good way to lift our conscious thoughts as a whole to a more empowering place.

What kind of music do you like? Who are your top bands?

I like really bad music. Most of the music I listen to is guilty pleasure stuff. Like, I really like pop/punk music. Citizen, PVMTS, State Champs, A story so far, etc. I also listen to a lot of r&b and rap. Sza, Kendrick Lamar, Anderson Paak, and Kanye. To name a few.

What is your favorite food?

I eat whatever my dogs eat in the morning. Dog food mostly. I’m kidding. I LOVE Mac and cheese. I also have a torta from Hugo’s tacos probably every meal.

Tell us about your shoe favorites?

I’m really keen on these floral doc martins I got when I was 17. They’ve come back into my life recently in a very big way. You also can’t go wrong with Vans.

What are your favorite pieces that you couldn’t live without?

My style is so simple. I’m such a black jeans and t-shirt type of girl. Right now, I probably couldn’t live without my doc martins that I previously mentioned. But I’ll probably get hooked on a new type of shoe soon.

Do you have any pets?

Yes I do. I have a beautiful dog named Jack who is 4. And I’ve brought two other dogs into my life who are my boyfriends’ their names are Jack and Roxy. So I’ve got a little family. It’s quite cute.

What are some of your beauty secrets?

I don’t usually wear makeup unless I’m working. So I don’t have a particular skin regimen that I stick to. But I do eat very clean. No meat or dairy. I think that helps maintain my skin a lot.

Where is your favorite spot on Earth?

Yosemite when it’s snowing. I love the mountains especially when they’re covered in snow. It’s the most beautiful thing in the world. Even though I don’t like being cold. There’s nothing like being surrounded by snow. It doesn’t seem worldly.

What’s up next for you?

I just shot a pilot for Amazon in New Zealand a few weeks ago that I am stoked about. It’s got such a strong message and I think people will love the series. I have a movie in the works as well but I’m not sure if I can talk about it or not yet.

@sophiatali