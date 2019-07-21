@RUNWAY

Gown: Khosla Jani

Earrings: Colette Malouf

RUNWAY ENTERTAINMENT

Tell us about your personal fashion?

My personal style is a mix of Vintage/70’s with a modern twist.

What is your favorite thing in your closet?

That an impossible question but if I were to choose a couple of items.. it would be a some of my blazers and heels.

You’re friends with our EIC’s daughters Cat & Renea, so you’ve seen how RUNWAY works behind the scenes. How does it feel to become the cover girl?

I’ve always been a fan of the magazine and to now be the cover girl for the newest issue is such a dream.

Tell us about shoes, what is your favorite style?

All I usually wear is heels, but if not I like to mix it up with a pair of Converse or some Nike Air Force Ones.

What is your favorite fashion season?

I prefer the Spring time when it comes down to fashion.

What do you do for fun?

For fun I like to go hiking or watch movies. And taking care of my animals of course!

What kind of music do you like?

I listen to a wide variety of music ranging from Glenn Miller to 21 Savage. I also enjoy Lana del Rey who inspires my vibe.

You played Rachel Diaz in the Disney Channel comedy series Stuck in the Middle, is there anything about the character that is really more you then her?

No, Rachel Diaz portrayed a typical “it” girl with a soft side for her family. I don’t consider myself that type.. a “trendy girl.” I like to do my own thing.

Tell us about your pets?

I have a dog named Calypso, who is the love of my life. I also have a cat named Quinn, along with a 55 gallon fish tank and, my newest baby, Cleo, who is a bearded dragon.

Where do you go to relax?

I relax in a wide variety of places, my boyfriends, the beach, you name it.

What is some advice you would give your fans about acting?

You have to have tough skin. Be prepared to live with rejection, perseverance is the name of the game in this business. Take your classes seriously and stay at it! You can do it!

Photographer:

Patricia De La Rosa

@pdelarosa.com

Fashion Editor/Stylist:

Julia Perry

@juliaperrystyle.com

Fashion Intern:

Megan Zheng

Makeup: Patrick de Fontbrune

@mchglobal.com

using Creme De La Mer

Hair: Carlos Ortiz

@cloutierremix.com

IG: @carlitos_hair