Graham Parkhurst Runway Magazine interview

Tell us about your personal style.

My style is laid back, casual and sporty. I wear a lot

of solid colors, mostly muted earth tones and relaxed

fits. Usually I’ll add a statement piece to round out

the look.

You have been on some amazing shows,

tell us about your part in Star Trek: Strange

New Worlds?

I played the role of Lieutenant Dever who was an

Operations Division Officer on the USS Skylark. He

and Christine Chapel from the USS Enterprise were

casually dating, and he unsuccessfully tried to move

the relationship forward.

What was your experience like working on

The Umbrella Academy?

The Umbrella Academy was one of my favorite gigs

so far. The cast and crew were super helpful and

welcoming.

It wasn’t a large role, but it was my first fight scene in

a TV show, so I got to train with some very talented

stunt choreographers. If I remember correctly, we

shot the fight scene for almost 15 hours and by the

end I was so sore I could barely move my neck…but

the final cut was epic!

Who has influenced you as an actor?

My first influence was Macaulay Culkin. Watching

him in the Home Alone movies as a child was what

made me want to get into acting. James Marsden

is another actor who I’ve always looked up to. His

longevity in the business and his range of skills are

things I’ve always admired.

How would you describe your character

Parker on Netflix’s new series Glamorous?

Parker is a confident, gay jock who works in finance.

He and Marco have a random encounter that sets in

motion a fun little game of cat and mouse.

What do you hope viewers take away from

watching the show?

I hope that everyone can see themselves represented

in the show, no matter how they identify or how they

look.

What do you wear to go to set?

Anything comfortable! Mostly activewear like

Lululemon, Adidas, or Nike.

How long do you have to stay in costume on

average when you’re working on a show?

Depending on the day and how many scenes I was

filming, it was anywhere from 4 hours to 15 hours.

The average would be about 10 hours.

Tell us about your favorite music.

I listen to a lot of different music. The genres I listen

to the most are folk rock and pop. My family only

listened to country music growing up in small town

Ontario, so it holds a special place in my heart as

well.

Where is your favorite place to dine?

Comal y Canela in Toronto! It’s a tiny Mexican

restaurant with the most delicious food. The birria

tacos are probably the best thing I’ve ever had.

Do you have pets?

Unfortunately no! My allergies prevent me from

owning one. Though, when I am around pets, I can’t

resist holding and petting them.

What could you not live without in your

closet?

My Ted Baker suit! It’s sharp- classic but modern, and

it has saved me on many last minute occasions.

Where do you go to relax?

Anywhere near water! Wherever I am in the world,

being by the water will always bring me peace.

When I know I have longer periods of downtime, I

also like to spend time with my family and friends out

of town.

What is a fun fact about you that people

may not know?

I have a twin brother!

What do you wear around the house?

Most of the time, I wear a pair of CK boxer briefs, a

tank top, and long socks. If it’s cold, I’ll throw on a

sweater.

Do you work with any charities?

I’m not currently working with any charities, but I

have done some mentoring for young people with

disabilities in the past.

What is next for you?

I am very excited to find out what’s up next! Stay

tuned to my social media for updates.

Plug your social media.

You can find me on Instagram @grammycardiff