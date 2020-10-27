Tell us about your personal style?
My personal style has always been about taking chances. I’ve
always liked just what I like, its usually on the edgier side.
Getting into this business everyone wanted to change my style
and have me cover up more. I would rebel against that by
mixing designers with street style and adding a playful edge
to it!
How has your style been influenced?
Growing up in Cincinnati Ohio I was always inspired by
different edgier brands and creative music videos. The clothes
they would wear would help inspire my looks for years to come.
One of the first oufits I wore was a Terry Mugler suit that helpd
kick of my love for fashion. I love when designers get edgy and
mix rockstar chic with Hollywood glam.
What is your favorite type of shoe?
I honestly love combat boots and sneakers. I have a great pair
of Chanel combat boots that I live for. I have always liked to
break the rules and mix a Hollywood chic dress with a edgier
shoe.
You have had an amazing career, what has been
your favorite part?
Obviously working with Prince and having him believe in me
and giving me so many great opportunities was a highlight.
Honestly this is so hard! Singled Out, performing at the Crazy
Horse Paris, shooting for all the fashion magazines, all the
amazing events, It’s hard to choose!
Tell us about your music?
Growing up with a family of musicians and being a dancer
and performer is what I love the most about being involved
with music. Being able to come back into the music scene was
a blast! Shooting the videos, perming at large event spaces like
Coachella, Palm Springs “White Party”, and touring all over
was a dream. I actually recently started going to DJ school,
which has been a lot of fun. I’m looking forward to continuing
that and getting up there and sharing my latest passion with
everyone.
How do you stay in such great shape?
Growing up as a dancer has always helped me stay in shape.
I like to mix it up though, I love doing yoga, squats, taking
dance classes, teaching dance classes, and going to the gym
for cardio. Its also very important to drink lots of water and keep
your body hydrated so you can flush out your system. I eat
pretty healthy throughout the week too, but Sunday is junk day
and that’s when I eat whatever I want!
What’s your favorite type of music?
This is tough! I definitely am ADD when it comes to music, it really
depends on my mood. My mom loved disco, my dad played
rock and roll and blues, my brother was into Led Zeppelin and
more heavy bands, so I was exposed to a lot of different styles.
I remember in the 4th grade someone gave me a mix tape and
I became obsessed with hip hop. To this day it is and it still one
of my favorite types! Every so often I can get into the mood for
something more heavy like Slayer or Panterra. I also like to
switch it up for EDM/Dance music!
What do you do for fun?
I love to play the drums, I love to go to Dave & Busters and
play video games, I love to dance, I’m obsessed with roller
coasters, so any chance I get to take my friend to an amusement
park is always great. I also really love live performances on
the Sunset Strip, there’s nothing better than seeing your favorite
artist preform in a small venue with friends.
What are your beauty secrets?
Definitely water, it flushes everything out of your body. I used to
just come home and fall asleep with my makeup on, I definitely
don’t do that anymore. It’s very important to wash your face
before going to bed. I have a nightly regimen that I do. Some
products that I like are more expensive, but you don’t always
have to pay a lot of money for great products. I start off with a
scrub and then a facial cleanser that you can get at any drug
store. I follow that uo with a face cream and a product called
“Quench” that keeps my skin hydrated.
Do you have any pets?
I have a Pomeranian, who’s name is Roxy Reign. I named her
after the Roxy on Sunset Blvd after gogo dancing for a girl band
and Lemmy from Motorhead.
What inspires you?
Well I’m inspired by the first responders who are out there
fighting COVID-19 and all the people that are staying home
and helping us flatten the curve! Thank you!
What are three word that describe you?
Fiery, compassionate, rebellious
Plug your social media:
@carmenelectra