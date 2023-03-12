Tell us about your personal style.

I would describe my style as bold, elegant, and

authentic. To me, true style is all about expressing

yourself authentically. I like experimenting with

different colors and explore new designers, based

on the season and have a mix of timeless wardrobe

pieces, along with more trendy statement pieces and

accessories.

I am inspired by a variety of designers and am a firm

believer that we can have multiple styles based on

our mood.

What business do you work with?

I am the SVP of Global Marketing for Ribbon (rbbn.

com), a publicly traded communications company

that serves telecommunication providers across 140

countries. I also run a creative agency, Butterfly

Buzz, that works with up-and-coming artists and

non-profits. I also always have a passion project that

I am involved with to give back to my community,

including BITAKITCHEN.com where I share my

personal wellness journey through food.

What was your social media platform?

I am the creator of BITAKITCHEN.com, the popular

social channel featuring plant-based, gluten-free

recipes rooted in Iranian and Global cuisines alike.

The platform has garnered thousands of loyal and

engaged followers across the globe. I also have my

personal social media platform under my own name

through which I aspire to unite humanity via art,

culture, tech and philanthropy.

How many languages do you speak?

I am fluent in Persian, German, and English, and

proficient in conversational Spanish, French and

Azeri. As an avid world traveler and Iranian-American

immigrant, I’ve had the pleasure of experiencing

many cultures and consider myself a global citizen.

Where is your favorite place on Earth?

My home – no joke! Don’t get me wrong, I love

traveling and exploring new places, but home is

literary where my heart is and where I feel most

content. I feel blessed that way!

Tell us about your shoes.

I am all about keeping it simple and classic when

it comes to shoes and comfort is also key for me.

If like a pair of shoes that fits me well and I look

good in them, I buy them in every color. I do own a

few eclectic pieces that I pull out once in a while to

accessorize a simple look as a statement piece.

What got you into social media?

I have been sharing my journey online since the early

2000’s sharing my passion for culture, art and tech,

as well as human rights issues and philanthropy.

And in the past three years, I have also become

more vocal about selfcare and wellness. Under an

immense amount of stress, I had a wake-up call

when I entered early menopause at the age of 43.

I knew I needed to find an outlet to connect to my

passions, release stress, as well as nourish my body

with healthy home-cooked foods. Along that journey,

BITA’s KITCHEN was born.

Where do you go to relax?

My home kitchen! Cooking and entertaining help me

disconnect from the stresses of my busy life. I also

love visiting our five grandchildren and spending

time with them, cooking for them and exploring life

through their eyes.

What are your primary goals?

Unite the global community through tech, culture

and art. Highlight immigrant, refugees, and rising

Iranian talent. Inspire more people to embrace and

incorporate more plant-based meals into their diet

Share my love for Persian food

Do you work with any charities?

I’ve always seen food and the arts as an open

avenue to uplift my community and bring cultures

together, and that is truly the driver behind all that I

do. Knowing the power food has to bring us together,

I often host dining events to raise funds in support

of immigrants and others in need, including “The

Immigrant Dinners” series as part of the LA Times

Food Bowl.

I also spent several years in the non-profit world

as the Executive Director of a Los Angeles-based

organization called the Farhang Foundation, which

is dedicated to the promotion and celebration of

Iranian art and culture. Inspired by my work there, I

went on to found and continue to run Butterfly Buzz, a

creative agency that advances the careers of Iranian

artists, musicians, dancers, actors, and creatives. I

often participate in dance competitions myself, to

benefit the many different charitable organizations

I support.

Plug your social media.

Instagram: @bitamilanian | @bitakitchenofficial

Twitter: @bitamilanian | @bitaskitchen

YouTube: BITA MILANIAN | BITA’s KITCHEN