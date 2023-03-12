Tell us about your personal style.
I would describe my style as bold, elegant, and
authentic. To me, true style is all about expressing
yourself authentically. I like experimenting with
different colors and explore new designers, based
on the season and have a mix of timeless wardrobe
pieces, along with more trendy statement pieces and
accessories.
I am inspired by a variety of designers and am a firm
believer that we can have multiple styles based on
our mood.
What business do you work with?
I am the SVP of Global Marketing for Ribbon (rbbn.
com), a publicly traded communications company
that serves telecommunication providers across 140
countries. I also run a creative agency, Butterfly
Buzz, that works with up-and-coming artists and
non-profits. I also always have a passion project that
I am involved with to give back to my community,
including BITAKITCHEN.com where I share my
personal wellness journey through food.
What was your social media platform?
I am the creator of BITAKITCHEN.com, the popular
social channel featuring plant-based, gluten-free
recipes rooted in Iranian and Global cuisines alike.
The platform has garnered thousands of loyal and
engaged followers across the globe. I also have my
personal social media platform under my own name
through which I aspire to unite humanity via art,
culture, tech and philanthropy.
How many languages do you speak?
I am fluent in Persian, German, and English, and
proficient in conversational Spanish, French and
Azeri. As an avid world traveler and Iranian-American
immigrant, I’ve had the pleasure of experiencing
many cultures and consider myself a global citizen.
Where is your favorite place on Earth?
My home – no joke! Don’t get me wrong, I love
traveling and exploring new places, but home is
literary where my heart is and where I feel most
content. I feel blessed that way!
Tell us about your shoes.
I am all about keeping it simple and classic when
it comes to shoes and comfort is also key for me.
If like a pair of shoes that fits me well and I look
good in them, I buy them in every color. I do own a
few eclectic pieces that I pull out once in a while to
accessorize a simple look as a statement piece.
What got you into social media?
I have been sharing my journey online since the early
2000’s sharing my passion for culture, art and tech,
as well as human rights issues and philanthropy.
And in the past three years, I have also become
more vocal about selfcare and wellness. Under an
immense amount of stress, I had a wake-up call
when I entered early menopause at the age of 43.
I knew I needed to find an outlet to connect to my
passions, release stress, as well as nourish my body
with healthy home-cooked foods. Along that journey,
BITA’s KITCHEN was born.
Where do you go to relax?
My home kitchen! Cooking and entertaining help me
disconnect from the stresses of my busy life. I also
love visiting our five grandchildren and spending
time with them, cooking for them and exploring life
through their eyes.
What are your primary goals?
Unite the global community through tech, culture
and art. Highlight immigrant, refugees, and rising
Iranian talent. Inspire more people to embrace and
incorporate more plant-based meals into their diet
Share my love for Persian food
Do you work with any charities?
I’ve always seen food and the arts as an open
avenue to uplift my community and bring cultures
together, and that is truly the driver behind all that I
do. Knowing the power food has to bring us together,
I often host dining events to raise funds in support
of immigrants and others in need, including “The
Immigrant Dinners” series as part of the LA Times
Food Bowl.
I also spent several years in the non-profit world
as the Executive Director of a Los Angeles-based
organization called the Farhang Foundation, which
is dedicated to the promotion and celebration of
Iranian art and culture. Inspired by my work there, I
went on to found and continue to run Butterfly Buzz, a
creative agency that advances the careers of Iranian
artists, musicians, dancers, actors, and creatives. I
often participate in dance competitions myself, to
benefit the many different charitable organizations
I support.
Plug your social media.
Instagram: @bitamilanian | @bitakitchenofficial
Twitter: @bitamilanian | @bitaskitchen
YouTube: BITA MILANIAN | BITA’s KITCHEN