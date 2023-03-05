Tell us about your personal style.

My style is very trendy: I love baggy jeans, graphic tees, and

fitted shirts. I am really big on jewelry. You will usually see

me wearing earrings, necklaces, bracelets, rings and even hair

jewelry. I mainly accessorize with my hair, because I like trying

fun colors.

What did you enjoy most about playing Libby in

Better Nate Than Ever?

I loved getting to tap into her confidence because that helped

my confidence. She is so unapologetically herself and always

has the funniest comebacks. She was just so fun to play and

watch because of her spunk and wit.

What is your favorite part of performing onstage for

an audience?

I love seeing the crowd’s reaction to what you’re doing. When

I’m performing my own music, I love hearing people sing my

lyrics back to me. Live music will always make me feel something,

even more so than the recording.

When did you realize you wanted to act? Do you

have any formal training?

I have always been in theater and had an interest in performing

since I was young. I remember watching Skai Jackson on Jessie

when I was ten, and I knew I wanted to be just like her. That is

when I decided to pursue a film and TV career. I have trained

with Catapult Acting Studios, The Actor’s Scene, Premier Acting

Network, and several workshops in the metro-Atlanta area.

How do you prepare for a role?

First, I look over all of the information given including sides, the

script, and the character breakdowns. Next, I start by learning

the lines. A big part of acting is creating the characters, even

though you’re given a brief character description, it is important

to build on it. I expound on the breakdown and add more to the

character. This helps me to tap into it better. Then, I apply what

was given and anything I added to my scene.

As a singer/songwriter, what inspires you to create

new music?

All of my music is inspired by my real life experiences. I write

about anything that impacted me in any way. I love listening to

music that is personal because I feel like I can relate to it. I want

my music to be that for other people. It is also therapeutic for me

to get all of my feelings out through my music.

What is your favorite part of the creative process for

your original songs?

I love the day after I write a song because I play/sing it over

and over. I love listening as if I am the audience because it

makes me appreciate the work more. Building the harmonies

on my songs is also really fun. I enjoy building the background

vocals and just playing around in the studio.

What is your favorite restaurant?

My favorite restaurant is probably Maggiano’s Little Italy.

Tell us about your daily life.

I go to public school right now so that is most of my day. After

school, I’ll usually have an audition, interview, or rehearsal for

something. I do my chores and homework after school too.

What kind of music do you like?

I love a little bit of everything. I listen to R&B, rap, and pop the

most.

Tell us about your upcoming projects.

You’ll be able catch me on Season 3 of High School Musical:

The Musical: The Series premiering July 27th on Disney+.

What is your favorite thing in your closet?

My favorite thing in my closet is a tan fitted dress that I got from

Joyfolie.

Plug your social media.

You can find me on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, YouTube, and

Facebook: @itsariabrooks.