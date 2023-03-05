Tell us about your personal style.
My style is very trendy: I love baggy jeans, graphic tees, and
fitted shirts. I am really big on jewelry. You will usually see
me wearing earrings, necklaces, bracelets, rings and even hair
jewelry. I mainly accessorize with my hair, because I like trying
fun colors.
What did you enjoy most about playing Libby in
Better Nate Than Ever?
I loved getting to tap into her confidence because that helped
my confidence. She is so unapologetically herself and always
has the funniest comebacks. She was just so fun to play and
watch because of her spunk and wit.
What is your favorite part of performing onstage for
an audience?
I love seeing the crowd’s reaction to what you’re doing. When
I’m performing my own music, I love hearing people sing my
lyrics back to me. Live music will always make me feel something,
even more so than the recording.
When did you realize you wanted to act? Do you
have any formal training?
I have always been in theater and had an interest in performing
since I was young. I remember watching Skai Jackson on Jessie
when I was ten, and I knew I wanted to be just like her. That is
when I decided to pursue a film and TV career. I have trained
with Catapult Acting Studios, The Actor’s Scene, Premier Acting
Network, and several workshops in the metro-Atlanta area.
How do you prepare for a role?
First, I look over all of the information given including sides, the
script, and the character breakdowns. Next, I start by learning
the lines. A big part of acting is creating the characters, even
though you’re given a brief character description, it is important
to build on it. I expound on the breakdown and add more to the
character. This helps me to tap into it better. Then, I apply what
was given and anything I added to my scene.
As a singer/songwriter, what inspires you to create
new music?
All of my music is inspired by my real life experiences. I write
about anything that impacted me in any way. I love listening to
music that is personal because I feel like I can relate to it. I want
my music to be that for other people. It is also therapeutic for me
to get all of my feelings out through my music.
What is your favorite part of the creative process for
your original songs?
I love the day after I write a song because I play/sing it over
and over. I love listening as if I am the audience because it
makes me appreciate the work more. Building the harmonies
on my songs is also really fun. I enjoy building the background
vocals and just playing around in the studio.
What is your favorite restaurant?
My favorite restaurant is probably Maggiano’s Little Italy.
Tell us about your daily life.
I go to public school right now so that is most of my day. After
school, I’ll usually have an audition, interview, or rehearsal for
something. I do my chores and homework after school too.
What kind of music do you like?
I love a little bit of everything. I listen to R&B, rap, and pop the
most.
Tell us about your upcoming projects.
You’ll be able catch me on Season 3 of High School Musical:
The Musical: The Series premiering July 27th on Disney+.
What is your favorite thing in your closet?
My favorite thing in my closet is a tan fitted dress that I got from
Joyfolie.
Plug your social media.
You can find me on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, YouTube, and
Facebook: @itsariabrooks.