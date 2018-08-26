What was your favorite look you shot today?

Each of the dresses I chose were very different and reflected a different side of my personality. I think the black Elie Madi gown would have to be my favorite though. It speaks class and a little mischief at the same time. I love the covered up feeling from neck to floor, and I’m a HUGE fan of long sleeves. The sexy peek-a-boo cut outs all over the gown are the perfect detailing, so yeah I’m a fan.

Where did you learn to dance?

I learned to dance in Australia , I started at the age of 4. I studied Classical Ballet for 12 and a half years and went to primary and high schools where the ballet program could be incorporated into my everyday scholastic studies. I would start ballet at 8am and then have my first class at 10am, leave school at 3pm and then have Contemporary/Spanish/Russian character dance afterwards until 5pm. I then went home, which was 2 trains and began my homework. Sometimes I was so exhausted my homework was put on the back burner, because I always knew my passion for dance and theatre was so strong. Still I stuck it out and sat my TEE exams, which is entry into University. I passed but deferred my entrance , to pursue my overseas dream of being a ballerina. Unfortunately, I hurt my ankle and had 2 surgeries on it, leaving me not being able to get up onto pointe shoes without pain and discomfort. I then decided to enroll myself in a Salsa class at the local gym, and literally from that day on, I haven’t looked back. I’m in Hollywood, living the dream.

You were born in New Zealand, but raised in Australia. What was the dance culture like there, and how do you compare it to the United States?

I feel that the dance culture in NZ and Australia are much the same to America, just on a lower scale. We have a pinch of the population that the US does, but our love for dance is the same. We have “So You Think You Can Dance”, “Australia’s Got Talent” and “Dancing With The Stars” and they are loved by families in every state of our country. Dance brings joy to peoples living rooms, dance brings smiles to people’s faces, and these shows encourage the youth to get out there and try it. Dance is no longer the lame thing to do. If a guy knows how to dance, it’s incredibly sexy!

You have a lot on your plate between being a new mom, and preparing for your national tour, “Maks, Val & Peta Live On Tour: Conﬁdential!” What’s different for this tour than the ones you’ve done in the past?

Our tour, that we are about to embark on, is unlike any other tour I’ve done. I’ve danced in theatres in every continent of the globe and this might have to be the one I’m most looking forward to, and that’s saying a lot because I’ve conquered Broadway already in 2009. This show has a real, completely honest, unfabricated storyline. The dances we are choreographing will tell stories about circumstances that we’ve lived through, the good and the bad. The show will lead from where the boys last show (Our Way) ended. Since then Maks and myself are parents to our beautiful son Shai Aleksander, a lot of things have changed in our day to day lives. In fact our world turned upside down, in the best way possible when Shai came into the picture. We are also officially married now! I think the best performances, are ones that come from real life emotions. You will see heartache, triumph, and joy from all of us throughout this show. I get emotional even writing about it, because I know what’s to come and I know, what feelings are going to be resurfacing when I dance every night on tour. Above all, it’s worth a ticket, our cast is phenomenal with some of the best dancers in the world, and we won’t disappoint. Having your own show is such a crazy feeling, I’ve always danced under the restrictions of another choreographer and artistic director, now, I am those people and it’s kind of cool.

With Valentine’s Day coming up, do you have any special plans with your husband?

Honestly, this will sound boring, but Maks and I will be going to dinner at night, and working during the day. This tour takes up all our time and energy and we want it to be the best it can be. I love Valentine’s Day thought, a day to celebrate LOVE! Maks is pretty awesome though and makes it feel Valentine’s Day every day.

You also have a great lifestyle blog, All Things Fam & Glam (http://www.allthingsfamandglam.com/)! What kind of content can our readers find there?

Yes, I get so excited when I talk about my blog. All Things Fam & Glam is what I’ve been wanting to create for years. When I was pregnant I decided to give it a go and it’s been a great success. All Things Fam & Glam is more of an ecosystem that is supposed to benefit all mothers, first time mums and families. I wanted to create a space that is enjoyable and informative for everyone. I wanted to use the knowledge I had gained during my pregnancy and giving birth onwards, to help people with everyday things, like, my favorite baby items, dressing your bump, the ultimate vitamin regime, how to do your makeup in 5 mins. We talk wellness, beauty, family, and the latest buzz around town. No politics haha! Sharing my experiences has been very therapeutic for me, as becoming a mum can be overwhelming at times.

Tell us about your favorite every day styles!

Right now I’m all about the staples, jeans and white t-shirt. You can never go wrong and you will always be on trend. I love to throw a cool jacket on to spice it up, whether it be leather or a long trench coat, a jacket can definitely transform your look from day to night effortlessly.

What kind of music do you listen to?

I’m terrible for naming a song , but I will know all the words, it’s so weird haha! I love Whitney Houston, Nina Simon and Ella Fitzgerald, but I also love hip hop and can sing the entire Mercy song by Kanye West. I usually lean towards songs I can get down to, and songs Maks and I can dance to.

Where can we find you on social media?

Instagram: @PetaMurgatroyd

Twitter: @PetaMurgatroyd

Facebook: @PetaJaneMurgatroyd