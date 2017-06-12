Tweet on Twitter

Share on Facebook

Musical: “Dear Evan Hansen”

Play: “Oslo”

Musical revival: “Hello, Dolly!”

Play revival: “Jitney”

Leading actor, play: Kevin Kline, “Present Laughter”

Leading actress, play: Laurie Metcalf, “A Doll’s House, Part 2”

Leading actor, musical: Ben Platt, “Dear Evan Hansen”

Leading actress, musical: Bette Midler, “Hello, Dolly!”

Featured actor, play: Michael Aronov, “Oslo”

Featured actress, play: Cynthia Nixon, “The Little Foxes”

Featured actor, musical: Gavin Creel, “Hello, Dolly!”

Featured actress, musical: Rachel Bay Jones, “Dear Evan Hansen”

Book, musical: “Dear Evan Hansen,” Steven Levenson

Original score: “Dear Evan Hansen,” music and lyrics, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul

Scenic design, play: Nigel Hook, “The Play That Goes Wrong”

Scenic design, musical: Mimi Lien, “Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812”

Costume design, play: Jane Greenwood, “The Little Foxes”

Costume design, musical: Santo Loquasto, “Hello, Dolly!”

Lighting design, play: Christopher Akerlind, “Indecent”

Lighting design, musical: Bradley King, “Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812”

Direction, play: Rebecca Taichman, “Indecent”

Direction, musical: Christopher Ashley, “Come From Away”

Choreography: Andy Blankenbuehler, “Bandstand”

Orchestrations: Alex Lacamoire, “Dear Evan Hansen”

Special Tony Award for lifetime achievement in the theater: James Earl Jones

Special Tony Award: Gareth Fry and Pete Malkin, sound designers for “The Encounter”

Regional Theater Tony Award: Dallas Theater Center, Dallas

Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award: Baayork Lee

Tony Honors for excellence in the theater: Nina Lannan, Alan Wasser