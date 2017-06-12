Musical: “Dear Evan Hansen”
Play: “Oslo”
Musical revival: “Hello, Dolly!”
Play revival: “Jitney”
Leading actor, play: Kevin Kline, “Present Laughter”
Leading actress, play: Laurie Metcalf, “A Doll’s House, Part 2”
Leading actor, musical: Ben Platt, “Dear Evan Hansen”
Leading actress, musical: Bette Midler, “Hello, Dolly!”
Featured actor, play: Michael Aronov, “Oslo”
Featured actress, play: Cynthia Nixon, “The Little Foxes”
Featured actor, musical: Gavin Creel, “Hello, Dolly!”
Featured actress, musical: Rachel Bay Jones, “Dear Evan Hansen”
Book, musical: “Dear Evan Hansen,” Steven Levenson
Original score: “Dear Evan Hansen,” music and lyrics, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul
Scenic design, play: Nigel Hook, “The Play That Goes Wrong”
Scenic design, musical: Mimi Lien, “Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812”
Costume design, play: Jane Greenwood, “The Little Foxes”
Costume design, musical: Santo Loquasto, “Hello, Dolly!”
Lighting design, play: Christopher Akerlind, “Indecent”
Lighting design, musical: Bradley King, “Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812”
Direction, play: Rebecca Taichman, “Indecent”
Direction, musical: Christopher Ashley, “Come From Away”
Choreography: Andy Blankenbuehler, “Bandstand”
Orchestrations: Alex Lacamoire, “Dear Evan Hansen”
Special Tony Award for lifetime achievement in the theater: James Earl Jones
Special Tony Award: Gareth Fry and Pete Malkin, sound designers for “The Encounter”
Regional Theater Tony Award: Dallas Theater Center, Dallas
Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award: Baayork Lee
Tony Honors for excellence in the theater: Nina Lannan, Alan Wasser