Asian rising designer Edison Lu rocked New York Fashion Week at the Angel Orensanz Center with his new collection. The venue has hosted shows from Alexander McQueen, Scotch and Soda, and was the venue of choice for the marriage of Sarah Jessica Parker. The production featured the collaboration of To Be Thrill X Judgment Of Paris.

As a designer but also a former celebrity stylist, Edison Lu mastered his own style with

art and creative imagination while delivering a completely different point of view on life

itself. With the idea of different aspect of life, Edison developed four collections of ready

to wear clothing from “BIRTH”, “IGNORANT”, “EMPOWER” to “RELIEF”. Edison

Lu vividly expressed his creatively towards imaginations and his attitude towards fashion

with his own understanding.

TO BE THRILL is sponsored by the American local organic

beauty brand JUDGMENT OF PARIS and the collaboration brings more possibility of

creativities in the future to come. From celebrity stylist to designer, and from beauty to

fashion, TO BE THRILL has set a new standard in the fashion community.