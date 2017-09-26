The US military gave North Korean leader Kim Jong Un a rare runway show of its fighter jet of the future this week when four F-35 Joint Strike Fighters equipped with a full payload of live bombs and missiles conducted a training flight over the Korean peninsula.

Along with its fifth-generation counterpart — the F-22 Raptor — the F-35 is widely considered the most advanced fighter jet in the skies but the US military is planning to upgrade both aircraft with even more firepower and combat capability amid a growing demand for US air power around the world.

US fighter jets stage mock bombing drill over Korean Peninsula

The F-22 and F-35 have long been touted as the future of US aerial dominance — the expectation being that the Raptors’s air-to-air combat capabilities will work in concert with the multi-role F-35’s advanced long-range sensors to maintain an advantage over emerging competition from foreign rivals like China and Russia.

Both aircraft have flown training missions over the Korean peninsula in recent months despite ongoing efforts to expand their combat capabilities.

Cloaked with the world’s most advanced stealth coating, the F-22 and F-35 would likely be called upon to lead a potential air campaign against North Korea should the situation escalate to the point of using military force.