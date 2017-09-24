How did your shoot go?

I had lots of fun! All the sparkly things made me happy!

What projects are you working on?

Writing, recording and playing intimate gigs of my music. Sometimes I write at home on my piano, sometimes in the studio, sometimes when I’m walking down the street or trying to get to sleep. I’m obsessed with melody.

How do you describe your personal style?

I love mixing up looks from the past. I love looks from 1970’s Rock musicians: suede, crystals, denim and colorful fluffy jackets. Or for a more glamorous look I’ll think about the 1930’s or 50s and wear a dress with sparkles, lace and a red lip.

Where did you grow up?

North London and Ibiza

Did your mother have an amazing closet to play in when you were a kid?

Yes! I’ve been ‘recycling’ her clothes for a very long time now.

What music are you listening to this week?

Last night I was listening to The Thrill Is Gone sung by B.B King and Tracy Chapman. They sing some serious heartfelt Blues.

Name your favorite accessory.

I have a Cowboy style silver belt buckle from Joshua Tree that I think is pretty special.

Are you single?

Yes

Do you like to dance?

Of course!

Do you work with any charities?

Yes, I support Mothers2Mothers, an amazing charity helping Women and Children with HIV/AIDS.

Tell our readers where they can find your work.

Instagram: lolalennoxmusic

Facebook.com/lolalennoxmusic

www.lolalennox.com