What was your favorite look from your Runway Magazine shoot?

The red gown I wore for the Runway Magazine shoot was my favorite. I have loved the idea of being elegant since I was a little girl. The difference between then and now is that I would have worn tons of accessories to feel like a princess. To where as now I feel like a queen with simply bare minimum.

What is your favorite red carpet designer?

Michael Costello is my favorite red carpet designer. He has a great eye for fashion and he really understands the body type of all of his clients. When he customizes a dress it is sure to fit the client’s energy and body type perfectly. What makes it even better, is that he has an amazing personality.

Tell us about how your fashion developed in New York.

Well it’s no secret that New York is one of fashion’s global capitals. Growing up in the heart of the city I was exposed to so many different styles of dressing. Riding the subway alone was like a fashion show. People coming and going with trenches and leathers, skirts and kilts, ties, scarves, hats, brief cases, thigh high boots, booties, open toes and flats. Being exposed to so many different palettes and tastes for fashion has influenced me to have an eclectic style.

What are your favorite shoes in your closet?

My Favorite shoe in my closet is my Chanel thigh high flat boots. While they make a statement they are as equally as comfortable. They are made of three fabrics suede leather and patent leather they are also made of three colors toffee, black and white. The feature I love most is that they string all the way up to the top of my thighs. I can wear them just to chill with my friends or to an important business meeting and I’d be in style.

What was it like to have such a large family?

I love that I am a part of the large family. The best part of being in a large family is my siblings. I have seven siblings and all together we make eight. Most of my life I was the only girl and I was surrounded by boys. I was later blessed with two sisters who I love very much. Although we have so much in common from the way we communicate to how much we love each other, our fashion sense is very different. It could be the age thing or it could be that all of our individual styles stem from our personal experiences. I think that that’s really interesting and it says a lot about the diversity of fashion and how it affects all of us in a unique way.

Tell us about your new music.

Music for me now is such a second nature thing, it’s like breathing. No matter what I do in life I can’t escape music. I could be on the set of a film and I’m singing a tune. Or I could be on set for a photo shoot and I asked to play some of my favorite songs so I could sing along with them. I’ve been working in the studio on some new music here and there and I’m excited to share with my friends all that I’ve been working on as soon as I get it to a presentable space.

What is up with Hit a Lick?

Hit a lick is a based on a true story about Felicia Blakely. A young girl who at the age of 16 got turned on to exotic dancing. She later catches the eye of a pimp who turns her on to his game. She sooner than later at the age of 19 serves a three counts life sentence in prison . The movie airs on TV ONE, This Labor Day September 4, 2017.

What do you eat to stay so fit?

I try to eat as clean as possible. I have my meals prepped by a company called Eat Naked LA. They prepare and deliver my meals to me at home every week. Their main focus is clean healthy eating.. it’s a new journey for me but I’m really adamant about being in the best shape of my life right now. I want new results that I’ve never had so I’m doing something I’ve never done. I’m disciplining myself to stay on course and to see my vision through.

Do you work out a lot?

At this present moment I’m working out at least three times a week with a trainer. I’m lifting some days and boxing other days. I really enjoyed my work out and I’m trying to learn how to enjoy the pain that comes with them but I don’t think that will ever happen.

What is your favorite color?

Pink has always been my favorite color. It’s the same color as my birthstone. I was born born in October on the 4th. My mother, on the other hand, loved red. I’m starting to see why. It looks really good on!

How about some advice for your fans.

Wow advice for my fans… I will say that if you truly love me and you know my story then you know that the road to success is not an easy one. So be strong, and pray for endurance. Through your growth and through your pain be authentic at all times. No matter how bad things may seem at the moment it will be worth it in the end. God has saved my life, be faithful and you will be saved too!