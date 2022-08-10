Tell us about your personal Style.

I would say it’s active chic ;). I’m always running from workouts

to meetings, so it’s usually a cute active set, tube socks

and a blazer 🙂

What designers’ do you wear?

I love to mix and match designer pieces with vintage. Saint

Laurent is my go-to always.

What is your favorite part of working out?

I love how it makes me feel physically and mentally. You never

regret a workout! If I’m in a bad mood, stressed, or anxious I

always move my body, it shifts any stagnant energy and I love

feeling strong physically!

When did you start teaching?

I started teaching about 2 years ago at the beginning of the

pandemic! I was on the hunt for an at home workout class but

couldn’t find anything I enjoyed. I decided to record my own

videos and started posting them on YouTube while hosting

regular live Instagram classes, hoping to help others feeling

the same way.

What are you working on now?

I’m constantly working on new programs and plans for T — F

Studio as well as new merch/products that I’m really excited

about!

Do you have pets?

I do and I’m obsessed with her! She’s a little yorkie puppy

called Peanut 🙂 @littlepeanutdog

What is your favorite food?

I love salmon and could eat it every day, but I also really like

spice! Indian and Thai food are my other favorites!

Tell us about your daily life.

Every day is so different for me, but I always start with my

morning routine! Hydration first, then coffee, and cleanse and

ice my face. Then, I’ll always move my body, meditate and

journal. The rest of the day is working from home on T — F

Studio, filming workouts, shooting content or modelling as I’m

still a full-time model.

Congrats on T — F Studio! What motivated you to

launch this platform?

T – F Studio is an online Fitness platform that I created during

the pandemic after struggling to find an online workout for

myself to do at home. The workouts are designed to work for

everyone, anywhere and anytime using minimal space, time

and equipment at an affordable price. I developed T – F Studio

after trying every method, fitness class and trainer around

the world and really struggling to find something that actually

made me feel good. There’s an overwhelming amount of

misinformation when it comes to fitness, especially for women.

So, I really wanted to create a style of movement that feels

good and strengthens both mind and body to create mental

and physical results – without any sort of negative pressure or

stress. T – F Studio is a safe and comfortable space to move

and feel your best.

What kind of music do you play when you workout?

Personally, I find hip hop and house the most motivating for

working out. I have a lot of go-to playlists on my Spotify for

every mood!

How much free time do you get?

Not enough to be honest! But I really love what I do, so I end

up working every day.

Do you work with any charities?

Yes! I partnered with Feeding America for my T — F Studio

hats! For every hat made one meal is donated to Feeding

America.

Plug your social media.

IG @tashafranken

TikTok @tashafranken

TouTube @tashafranken