Tell us about your personal Style.
I would say it’s active chic ;). I’m always running from workouts
to meetings, so it’s usually a cute active set, tube socks
and a blazer 🙂
What designers’ do you wear?
I love to mix and match designer pieces with vintage. Saint
Laurent is my go-to always.
What is your favorite part of working out?
I love how it makes me feel physically and mentally. You never
regret a workout! If I’m in a bad mood, stressed, or anxious I
always move my body, it shifts any stagnant energy and I love
feeling strong physically!
When did you start teaching?
I started teaching about 2 years ago at the beginning of the
pandemic! I was on the hunt for an at home workout class but
couldn’t find anything I enjoyed. I decided to record my own
videos and started posting them on YouTube while hosting
regular live Instagram classes, hoping to help others feeling
the same way.
What are you working on now?
I’m constantly working on new programs and plans for T — F
Studio as well as new merch/products that I’m really excited
about!
Do you have pets?
I do and I’m obsessed with her! She’s a little yorkie puppy
called Peanut 🙂 @littlepeanutdog
What is your favorite food?
I love salmon and could eat it every day, but I also really like
spice! Indian and Thai food are my other favorites!
Tell us about your daily life.
Every day is so different for me, but I always start with my
morning routine! Hydration first, then coffee, and cleanse and
ice my face. Then, I’ll always move my body, meditate and
journal. The rest of the day is working from home on T — F
Studio, filming workouts, shooting content or modelling as I’m
still a full-time model.
Congrats on T — F Studio! What motivated you to
launch this platform?
T – F Studio is an online Fitness platform that I created during
the pandemic after struggling to find an online workout for
myself to do at home. The workouts are designed to work for
everyone, anywhere and anytime using minimal space, time
and equipment at an affordable price. I developed T – F Studio
after trying every method, fitness class and trainer around
the world and really struggling to find something that actually
made me feel good. There’s an overwhelming amount of
misinformation when it comes to fitness, especially for women.
So, I really wanted to create a style of movement that feels
good and strengthens both mind and body to create mental
and physical results – without any sort of negative pressure or
stress. T – F Studio is a safe and comfortable space to move
and feel your best.
What kind of music do you play when you workout?
Personally, I find hip hop and house the most motivating for
working out. I have a lot of go-to playlists on my Spotify for
every mood!
How much free time do you get?
Not enough to be honest! But I really love what I do, so I end
up working every day.
Do you work with any charities?
Yes! I partnered with Feeding America for my T — F Studio
hats! For every hat made one meal is donated to Feeding
America.
Plug your social media.
IG @tashafranken
TikTok @tashafranken
TouTube @tashafranken