Tell us about your modeling career:
I more or less started when I was 13 still living in Texas but
didn’t get serious work till, I moved to NY when I was 18. I
freelanced mostly while in college and then signed with my first
big agency in 2019. But my career really didn’t kick off until
I signed with Ford Models early 2022. Less than a year after
signing with them I got Sports Illustrated 🙂
Tell us about your personal style.
-My style is honestly something I’ve honestly recently started to
figure out because for the longest time I was mostly just following
the trends. I think I would describe it almost as a mix of cottage
core and Parisian chic if that makes sense. I love girly, frilly
dresses and skirts but I also like simple basics. My go to uniform
is a black mini skirt, knee high boots (sometimes cowboy) and
a baby tee.
What are your favorite designers?
-Not big on designer brands but right now I’m loving House of
CB and Anthropologie
What kind of music do you like to pose to?
Upbeat, fun, dance music mostly! My go to on set is usually
ABBA
Tell us about your family.
My entire family is from Belgium but we moved to the states
when I was 3. I have two older brothers, who are still in our
hometown in Texas, and a younger sister in LA. My parents are
divorced so my dad still lives in Texas with my stepmom and my
mom lives in Florida.
Do you have any pets?
I do! An orange cat named Levi 🙂
Tell us about your shoes.
Love boots more than anything, especially cowboy boots. I am
not big on heels so I’m usually either wearing boots or sneakers!
What do you do to relax?
Honestly for me my favorite way to relax is through quality time
with my friends. Going out and having a drink on a patio or
going dancing is a great way to unwind
What is your normal day like?
I don’t really have one, every day tends to be pretty different
because of the nature of my career. But if I had to say I Usually
like to squeeze in a walk or gym session in the mornings, film
content in the afternoon if I’m not on set, and then end the day
with dinner with a friend or a date
Do you have any advice for new models?
If you want it bad enough, it’s not a question of IF, but rather
a question of WHEN. My sister and I have lived by that motto
since we were teenagers and it keeps us going. Also, don’t let
the industry change you or beat you down. Your worth is not
defined by your size or appearance so don’t let anyone make
you feel like it is.
What is coming up next for you?
I have no idea honestly. Right now, I am just open to whatever
the universe wants to bring me!
Social media
Tiktok: @sixtine
IG: @sixtinerouyre