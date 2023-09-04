Tell us about your modeling career:

I more or less started when I was 13 still living in Texas but

didn’t get serious work till, I moved to NY when I was 18. I

freelanced mostly while in college and then signed with my first

big agency in 2019. But my career really didn’t kick off until

I signed with Ford Models early 2022. Less than a year after

signing with them I got Sports Illustrated 🙂

Tell us about your personal style.

-My style is honestly something I’ve honestly recently started to

figure out because for the longest time I was mostly just following

the trends. I think I would describe it almost as a mix of cottage

core and Parisian chic if that makes sense. I love girly, frilly

dresses and skirts but I also like simple basics. My go to uniform

is a black mini skirt, knee high boots (sometimes cowboy) and

a baby tee.

What are your favorite designers?

-Not big on designer brands but right now I’m loving House of

CB and Anthropologie

What kind of music do you like to pose to?

Upbeat, fun, dance music mostly! My go to on set is usually

ABBA

Tell us about your family.

My entire family is from Belgium but we moved to the states

when I was 3. I have two older brothers, who are still in our

hometown in Texas, and a younger sister in LA. My parents are

divorced so my dad still lives in Texas with my stepmom and my

mom lives in Florida.

Do you have any pets?

I do! An orange cat named Levi 🙂

Tell us about your shoes.

Love boots more than anything, especially cowboy boots. I am

not big on heels so I’m usually either wearing boots or sneakers!

What do you do to relax?

Honestly for me my favorite way to relax is through quality time

with my friends. Going out and having a drink on a patio or

going dancing is a great way to unwind

What is your normal day like?

I don’t really have one, every day tends to be pretty different

because of the nature of my career. But if I had to say I Usually

like to squeeze in a walk or gym session in the mornings, film

content in the afternoon if I’m not on set, and then end the day

with dinner with a friend or a date

Do you have any advice for new models?

If you want it bad enough, it’s not a question of IF, but rather

a question of WHEN. My sister and I have lived by that motto

since we were teenagers and it keeps us going. Also, don’t let

the industry change you or beat you down. Your worth is not

defined by your size or appearance so don’t let anyone make

you feel like it is.

What is coming up next for you?

I have no idea honestly. Right now, I am just open to whatever

the universe wants to bring me!

Social media

Tiktok: @sixtine

IG: @sixtinerouyre