Best Picture

A Star Is Born
BlacKkKlansman
Green Book
Roma
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Vice

Best Director

Alfonso Cuarón, Roma
Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman
Adam McKay, Vice
Yorgos Lanthimos, The Favourite
Pawel Pawlikowski, Cold War

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Glenn Close, The Wife
Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born
Olivia Colman, The Favourite
Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Yalitza Aparicio, Roma

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Christian Bale, Vice
Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Viggo Mortensen, Green Book
Willem Dafoe, At Eternity’s Gate

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
Amy Adams, Vice
Emma Stone, The Favourite
﻿Marina de Tavira, Roma
Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Mahershala Ali, Green Book
Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman
Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born
Sam Rockwell, Vice

Best Original Song

“All the Stars” from Black Panther
“I’ll Fight” from RBG
“The Place Where Lost Things Go” from Mary Poppins Returns
“Shallow” from A Star Is Born
“When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings” from The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Best Original Screenplay

The Favourite
First Reformed
Green Book
Roma
Vice

Best Adapted Screenplay

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
﻿BlacKkKlansman
Can You Ever Forgive Me?
If Beale Street Could Talk
A Star Is Born

Best Original Score

Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
If Beale Street Could Talk
Isle of Dogs
Mary Poppins Returns

Best Foreign Language Film

Cold War
Roma
Shoplifters
Capernaum
Never Look Away

Best Animated Feature Film

Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Mirai
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Best Documentary Feature

Free Solo
Hale County This Morning, This Evening
Minding the Gap
Of Fathers and Sons
RBG

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Border
Mary Queen of Scots
Vice

Best Costume Design

Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Black Panther
The Favourite
Mary Poppins Returns
Mary Queen of Scots

Best Production Design

Black Panther
The Favourite
First Man
Mary Poppins Returns
Roma

Best Cinematography

Cold War
The Favourite
Never Look Away
Roma
A Star Is Born

Best Sound Editing

Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
A Quiet Place
Roma

Best Sound Mixing

Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
Roma
A Star Is Born

Best Film Editing

BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Green Book
Vice

Best Animated Short Film

Animal Behaviour
Bao
Late Afternoon
One Small Step
Weekends

Best Documentary Short Subject

Black Sheep
End Game
Lifeboat
A Night at the Garden
Period. End of Sentence.

Best Visual Effects

Avengers: Infinity War
Christopher Robin
First Man
Ready Player One
Solo: A Star Wars Story

Best Live Action Short Film

Detainment
Fauve
Mother
Marguerite
Skin

