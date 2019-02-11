Best country album

“Unapologetically,” Kelsea Ballerini”Port Saint Joe,” Brothers Osborne”Girl Going Nowhere,” Ashley McBryde”Golden Hour,” Kacey Musgraves *WINNER“Volume 2,” Chris Stapleton

Album of the year

“Invasion of Privacy,” Cardi B”By the Way, I Forgive You,” Brandi Carlile”Scorpion,” Drake”H.E.R.,” H.E.R.”Beerbongs & Bentleys,” Post Malone”Dirty Computer,” Janelle Monae”Golden Hour,” Kacey Musgraves *WINNER“Black Panther: The Album,” Featuring Kendrick Lamar

Record of the year

“I Like It,” Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin”The Joke,” Brandi Carlile”This is America,” Childish Gambino *WINNER“God’s Plan,” Drake”Shallow,” Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper”All The Stars,” Kendrick Lamar and SZA”Rockstar,” Post Malone feat. 21 Savage”The Middle,” Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey

Song of the year

“All The Stars,” Kendrick Duckworth, Mark Spears, Al Shuckburgh, Anthony Tiffith and Solana Rowe”Boo’d Up,” Larrance Dopson, Joelle James, Ella Mai, and Dijon McFarlane”God’s Plan,” Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Brock Korsan, Ron Latour, Matthew Samuels and Noah Shebib.”In My Blood,” Teddy Geiger, Scott Harris, Shawn Mendes and Geoffrey Warburton”The Joke,” Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth and Tim Hanseroth”The Middle,” Sarah Aarons, Jordan K. Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Marcus Lomax, Kyle Trewartha, Michael Trewartha and Anton Zaslavski”Shallow,” Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt”This Is America,” Donald Glover and Ludwig Göransson *WINNER

Best new artist

Chloe X HalleLuke CombsGreta Van FleetH.E.R.Dua Lipa *WINNERMargo PriceBebe RexhaJorja Smith

Best pop solo performance

“Colors,” Beck”Havana (Live),” Camila Cabello”God Is A Woman,” Ariana Grande”Joanne (Where Do You Think You’re Goin’?),” Lady Gaga *WINNER“Better Now,” Post Malone

Best pop vocal album

“Camila,” Camila Cabello”Meaning Of Life,” Kelly Clarkson”Sweetener,” Ariana Grande *WINNER“Shawn Mendes,” Shawn Mendes”Beautiful Trauma,” P!nk”Reputation,” Taylor Swift

Best pop duo/group performance

“Fall in Line,” Christina Aguilera featuring Demi Lovato”Don’t Go Breaking My Heart,” Backstreet Boys”‘S Wonderful,” Tony Bennett & Diana Krall”Shallow,” Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper *WINNER“Girls Like You,” Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B”Say Something,” Justin Timberlake featuring Chris Stapleton”The Middle,” Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey

Best rap album

“Invasion Of Privacy,” Cardi B *WINNER“Swimming,” Mac Miller”Victory Lap,” Nipsey Hussle”Daytona,” Pusha T”Astroworld,” Travis Scott

Best rap song

“God’s Plan,” Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Brock Korsan, Ron LaTour, Matthew Samuels & Noah Shebib, songwriters (Drake) *WINNER“King’s Dead,” Kendrick Duckworth, Samuel Gloade, James Litherland, Johnny McKinzie, Mark Spears, Travis Walton, Nayvadius Wilburn & Michael Williams II, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future & James Blake)”Lucky You,” R. Fraser, G. Lucas, M. Mathers, M. Samuels & J. Sweet, songwriters (Eminem Featuring Joyner Lucas)”Sicko Mode,” Khalif Brown, Rogét Chahayed, BryTavious Chambers, Mike Dean, Mirsad Dervic, Kevin Gomringer, Tim Gomringer, Aubrey Graham, John Edward Hawkins, Chauncey Hollis, Jacques Webster, Ozan Yildirim & Cydel Young, songwriters (Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk & Swae Lee)”Win,” K. Duckworth, A. Hernandez, J. McKinzie, M. Samuels & C. Thompson, songwriters (Jay Rock)

Best country song

“Break Up In The End,” Jessie Jo Dillon, Chase McGill & Jon Nite, songwriters (Cole Swindell)”Dear Hate,” Tom Douglas, David Hodges & Maren Morris, songwriters (Maren Morris Featuring Vince Gill)”I Lived It,” Rhett Akins, Ross Copperman, Ashley Gorley & Ben Hayslip, songwriters (Blake Shelton)”Space Cowboy,” Luke Laird, Shane McAnally & Kacey Musgraves, songwriters (Kacey Musgraves) *WINNER“Tequila,” Nicolle Galyon, Jordan Reynolds & Dan Smyers, songwriters (Dan + Shay)”When Someone Stops Loving You,” Hillary Lindsey, Chase McGill & Lori McKenna, songwriters (Little Big Town)

Best R&B performance

“Long As I Live,” Toni Braxton”Summer,” The Carters”Y O Y,” Lalah Hathaway”Best Part,” H.E.R. featuring Daniel Caesar *WINNER“First Began,” PJ Morton