Geneva, Switzerland, 7th September, 2023 – Aura Blockchain Consortium, founded in 2021 by LVMH, Prada Group, Cartier, part of Richemont, OTB Group and then later joined in 2022 by Mercedes-Benz Group, along with associate members including H.Moser & Cie. and Maison Margiela, are proud to announce the appointment of Romain Carrere as the new CEO and General Secretary.





With over 15 years experience as a tech entrepreneur, Romain Carrere has dedicated his effort to advising web3 start-ups, assisting them in launching innovative products and scaling their operations and providing valued advisory services to corporations interested in venturing into blockchain, NFT and metaverse projects. Romain Carrere holds a Master’s degree from ESCP Business School and graduated cum laude with a Bachelor’s degree from Bentley University. His active involvement in various delegations, including representing French entrepreneurs at the G20 delegation in Tokyo, showcases his commitment to advancing the global tech ecosystem.





The Aura Blockchain Consortium is a non-profit initiative transcending traditional frontiers by setting the standard for brands and their digital transformation. Offering state-of-the-art blockchain solutions, the consortium empowers its 25+ member brands to seamlessly navigate the entire product life cycle from origin to direct-to-consumer. Through their diverse range of solutions, including SaaS, NFT, and Multi-Token Minter, luxury brands can now elevate and enrich the customer experience to unprecedented levels.





Speaking on his appointment to the role, Romain Carrere said “I am thrilled and indeed honoured to join the Aura Blockchain Consortium at such a critical turning point, as we scale the platform and our solutions globally. This visionary and unique consortium holds a special place in the industry, gathered around the development of a truly collaborative concept. As I embark on this new journey, I will continue to innovate and push boundaries in collaboration with the entire team and Board. Through the use of blockchain technology and applications, I look forward to driving adoption of this technology and raising the overall customer experience to a level never achieved before in the luxury industry.”





Lorenzo Bertelli, Chairman of Aura Blockchain Consortium & Group Marketing Director and Head of Corporate Social Responsibility at Prada Group commented “We are delighted, along with our member brands, to have Romain join our Consortium. With his extensive background as a tech entrepreneur, advising both web3 start-ups and luxury brands on their digital strategies, he brings invaluable experience that will help steer the Consortium into a new strategic phase and fulfil our vision on a global scale.”





Carrere succeeds Daniela Ott after two very successful years at Aura Blockchain Consortium. “We are grateful to Daniela who has set a solid foundation that enables us all to face this next exciting chapter and pass the baton to Romain” adds Bertelli.