Tell us about your favorite red carpet designers.

Badgley Mischka has some gorgeous gowns. But Gucci dresses are my all-time favorite.

Which designers do wear in regular life?

Kate Spade and Diane Von Furstenberg are two designers that I prefer to wear. But I throw on all kinds of things on a daily basis.

What did you do during the lockdown?

I baked fresh bread, started an herb garden, wrote a couple scripts and started meditating again.

What do you do for fun?

I watch movies, hang out with friends, dance, go to the beach, hike, and I also like to try out new things. My boyfriend and I created an Adventure List of all of the things we want to try.

How has your career changed since it began?

The older I get, the more I have the opportunity to play deeper and more multi-faceted characters.

What are your favorite things in your closet?

A red suede jacket that I got from a shoot and a sparkly dress that I haven’t been able to wear this year. Maybe next year…

What was your favorite genre of music?

I like a little bit of everything, depending on my mood.

What was your favorite project to work on?

I really enjoyed working on Ladies of The Lake because the wardrobe and hair/makeup was so exquisite.

Tell us about your shoe collection! I honestly love my Frye boots that I’ve had for 15 years. They are so perfectly worn in and rugged. I have a sexy pair of Salvatore Ferragamo heels that I adore. But I’m not stuck to a specific brand ordesigner.