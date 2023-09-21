Tell us about your personal style.
My style is laid back, casual and sporty. I wear a lot
of solid colors, mostly muted earth tones and relaxed
fits. Usually I’ll add a statement piece to round out
the look.
You have been on some amazing shows,
tell us about your part in Star Trek: Strange
New Worlds?
I played the role of Lieutenant Dever who was an
Operations Division Officer on the USS Skylark. He
and Christine Chapel from the USS Enterprise were
casually dating, and he unsuccessfully tried to move
the relationship forward.
What was your experience like working on
The Umbrella Academy?
The Umbrella Academy was one of my favorite gigs
so far. The cast and crew were super helpful and
welcoming.
It wasn’t a large role, but it was my first fight scene in
a TV show, so I got to train with some very talented
stunt choreographers. If I remember correctly, we
shot the fight scene for almost 15 hours and by the
end I was so sore I could barely move my neck…but
the final cut was epic!
Who has influenced you as an actor?
My first influence was Macaulay Culkin. Watching
him in the Home Alone movies as a child was what
made me want to get into acting. James Marsden
is another actor who I’ve always looked up to. His
longevity in the business and his range of skills are
things I’ve always admired.
How would you describe your character
Parker on Netflix’s new series Glamorous?
Parker is a confident, gay jock who works in finance.
He and Marco have a random encounter that sets in
motion a fun little game of cat and mouse.
What do you hope viewers take away from
watching the show?
I hope that everyone can see themselves represented
in the show, no matter how they identify or how they
look.
What do you wear to go to set?
Anything comfortable! Mostly activewear like
Lululemon, Adidas, or Nike.
How long do you have to stay in costume on
average when you’re working on a show?
Depending on the day and how many scenes I was
filming, it was anywhere from 4 hours to 15 hours.
The average would be about 10 hours.
Tell us about your favorite music.
I listen to a lot of different music. The genres I listen
to the most are folk rock and pop. My family only
listened to country music growing up in small town
Ontario, so it holds a special place in my heart as
well.
Where is your favorite place to dine?
Comal y Canela in Toronto! It’s a tiny Mexican
restaurant with the most delicious food. The birria
tacos are probably the best thing I’ve ever had.
Do you have pets?
Unfortunately no! My allergies prevent me from
owning one. Though, when I am around pets, I can’t
resist holding and petting them.
What could you not live without in your
closet?
My Ted Baker suit! It’s sharp- classic but modern, and
it has saved me on many last minute occasions.
Where do you go to relax?
Anywhere near water! Wherever I am in the world,
being by the water will always bring me peace.
When I know I have longer periods of downtime, I
also like to spend time with my family and friends out
of town.
What is a fun fact about you that people
may not know?
I have a twin brother!
What do you wear around the house?
Most of the time, I wear a pair of CK boxer briefs, a
tank top, and long socks. If it’s cold, I’ll throw on a
sweater.
Do you work with any charities?
I’m not currently working with any charities, but I
have done some mentoring for young people with
disabilities in the past.
What is next for you?
I am very excited to find out what’s up next! Stay
tuned to my social media for updates.
Plug your social media.
You can find me on Instagram @grammycardiff