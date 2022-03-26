How did you get into TikTok?

During the early stages of COVID-19 lockdown, all my creative outlets came screeching to a halt. I’ve always been so passionate about acting. Social media became a huge deciding factor in production companies choosing their actors. I knew if I was going to keep up, I would have to build a platform from the ground up. I wasn’t familiar with TikTok until countless friends tried to get me to post a video. I soon realized TikTok was a great outlet for creatives like me to share their passions, no matter what type of content. Its global reach and the ability to connect with people made me fall in love.

What are your primary topics?

Content-wise, I post quite a bit of variety on TikTok (special effects makeup, my characters, acting scenes, cosplay, dancing, comedy, POVs, lifestyle, etc.). I’ve become known for my scary looks, especially around Halloween which is my favorite holiday. Whatever I cook up, I try to be as creative and authentic to myself as possible.

What are your favorite and least favorite things about social media?

Favorite: I just mentioned the variety, I love that I don’t have to look or act like one type. I can be any character or present myself in almost any way I want in order to be successful and have fun at the same time. I also love that social media gives me the ability to connect with so many different and like-minded people.

Least Favorite: Social media can reward people for the wrong behaviors. In other words, there’s a reward system for people who are hateful, obsessed with drama and gossip, create scandals and other negative narratives. It can be frustrating because creativity, art, and positive messages should be getting more attention.

Tell us about your personal style.

My style is flexible. I go from wearing an all-black, edgy outfit to wearing a glamorous sparkly gown. It’s so fun to explore my self-expression through my style, which I make sure is never limited to one aesthetic. I feel like I grow and change all the time. On a day-to-day basis, my style is heavily influenced by my mood or what I’m personally and mentally needing that day.

Tell us about your shoe collection.

My collection ranges from Air Jordan Retro High-Tops to crazy all-over “diamond” 6-inch heels. I think any good shoe collection has a mix between neutral toned basics (black, white, nude, and brown) and shoes with bold colors, fabrics, and designs. The shoes I wear most often are my black patent leather platform Doc Marten boots. Almost every single outfit in my wardrobe goes with these boots, and they give me the power boost I need. They also are incredibly comfortable.

Do you have pets?

I sure do! My Golden Retriever’s name is Ruby. Nothing beats how happy she is to see me when I come home after being away. I always look forward to plenty of quality time snuggling with her, she has the sweetest personality!

Tell us about your funniest thing you have posted about?

One of the funniest things I posted about was when I ran out of time to remove a full face of my Blue Tiger makeup look before I had to hustle off to a doctor’s appointment to get my flu shot. Needless to say, the office staff and other people got a lot more than they expected that day.

Who is your favorite designer?

I love Christian Dior formal wear. Other favorites are Givenchy and Guo Pei Couture (because of the jaw-dropping gown they designed for Rihanna at the Met Gala). But, to be honest, I love so many designers just as much.

What is your favorite thing in your closet?

My favorite is an oversized black blazer that has stitched detailing, the design of a sword embroidered on each sleeve, and a stunning set of oversized safety pins on the cuffs. This blazer is special to me because it’s unlike anything I’ve ever seen in stores. When I put on this blazer, it gives me a more masculine power touch to my otherwise feminine style.

Where do you go to relax?

I feel happiest when I’m relaxing at the beach, especially on Long Beach Island on the Jersey Shore. I also love to treat myself to a bath while watching the show I’m binging at that moment.

Tell us about what is next for you in terms of projects and roles.

As far as future projects, I recently relocated from Denver to Los Angeles, and am 100% focused on pursuing my career as an actor. I also have some merch in the works as well!

There are several wonderful organizations that I support however I can. I hope to continue leveraging my platform to educate people about charity: water’s mission of providing clean water to communities that don’t have access to this basic human necessity. I’ve recently started a relationship with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP). I also support a Denver-based organization called Brought to Reality (BTR), which is focused on ending the stigma of mental illness. Please check out their websites.

charity: water: https://www.charitywater.org/

AFSP: https://www.afsp.org/

Brought to Reality: https://broughttoreality.com/

Plug your social media.

TikTok: @emmanortss

Instagram: @emmanorts

Snapchat: @enorts_18