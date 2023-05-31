Tell us about your personal style.
I’m heavily inspired by the silhouettes of the 1950s
and 1960s. I love to turn myself into a “mod
fembot-adjacent doll”. I love a sinched waist,
accentuated hip, sweetheart neckline, and lots of
color. I love thigh high boots and colorful gogo boots,
and I always wear a headband with my signature
60’s bubble hair flip.
Who are your favorite designers?
My favorite designers embody taking chances and
being unapologetically themselves. A few of my
favorites right now are Maisie Wilen, Del Core,
Charles de Vilmorin, and Supriya Lele.
What projects do you have coming next?
My third project, “Comfort in Chaos” is coming this
year, with the first single “Feelings4U” being released
this summer.
Where did you learn music?
Music has always been a huge part of my life and
my family’s dynamic. I had difficulty communicating
when I was little and would turn to songs with deeper
lyrics to help me convey exactly what I was feeling.
Who are your influences?
Freddie Mercury, Jazmine Sullivan, Amy Winehouse,
Patsy Cline, Frank Sinatra, Ray Charles, and so many
more.
What is your favorite thing to do to relax?
I’m an avid reader. Putting my phone away (or turning
it off) and sitting at a coffee shop with my favorite
new book is heaven to me. When I get stressed out or
overwhelmed, I drive to the mountains for the day. I
lived in Lake Arrowhead for a year during lockdown,
and it was truly one of the happiest times in my life.
My dad grew up in the mountains and I’ve been
going on day trips since I can remember, so nothing
quite puts me at ease like that.
Do you have pets?
I do! I have a German Shepherd/ Rottweiler mix
named Arya.
What thing in your closet could you not live
without?
My growing collection of corsets. Nothing makes me
feel as powerful and divine in my femininity quite like
they do.
What do you do to get ready to perform?
A lot. I don’t drink or smoke often, but I
especially won’t a week or sometimes two before
a performance. I still get minor anxiety before a
show, so I focus on exercising and eating healthy so
I can fuel my mind. Then there’s the grocery list of
everything else. I drink a gallon of water everyday
leading up, I have voice lessons, rehearsals, fittings,
and then all of the small beauty rituals that make me
feel confident and glowing. Day of I like to have a
shot of whiskey before I get on stage to help with
nerves and to smooth out my voice.
Do you have a special diet?
My way of nurturing my body is focused on my
mental state. I never want to restrict myself or gain an
unhealthy view of my body. My body does so much
for me on a daily basis, my focus is keeping it strong
and happy. I eat a lot of protein and greens, but
pasta is my favorite and I cannot live without boba.
Having balance and following what I feel my body
wants or needs is key.
Do you work with any charities?
I just moved back to California from New York
a month and a half ago and haven’t yet gotten
involved. I grew up working soup kitchens and doing
“meals on wheels”- which is a food delivery service
for people in elderly homes. I’m moving again in a
few weeks, but after everything settles, charity work
is something I’m very passionate about and will be
joining multiple groups. Eventually, I want to focus
my money and energy on building homes around the
country for women and children of domestic violence,
as that’s what touches me the most.
Plug your social media.
My instagram is @colettelushtheginger
My YouTube where I post my gingervlogs is under
Colette Lush
My twitter is @ColetteLushGing
And my TikTok is @colettelushtheginger
Come say hi!