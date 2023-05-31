Tell us about your personal style.

I’m heavily inspired by the silhouettes of the 1950s

and 1960s. I love to turn myself into a “mod

fembot-adjacent doll”. I love a sinched waist,

accentuated hip, sweetheart neckline, and lots of

color. I love thigh high boots and colorful gogo boots,

and I always wear a headband with my signature

60’s bubble hair flip.

Who are your favorite designers?

My favorite designers embody taking chances and

being unapologetically themselves. A few of my

favorites right now are Maisie Wilen, Del Core,

Charles de Vilmorin, and Supriya Lele.

What projects do you have coming next?

My third project, “Comfort in Chaos” is coming this

year, with the first single “Feelings4U” being released

this summer.

Where did you learn music?

Music has always been a huge part of my life and

my family’s dynamic. I had difficulty communicating

when I was little and would turn to songs with deeper

lyrics to help me convey exactly what I was feeling.

Who are your influences?

Freddie Mercury, Jazmine Sullivan, Amy Winehouse,

Patsy Cline, Frank Sinatra, Ray Charles, and so many

more.

What is your favorite thing to do to relax?

I’m an avid reader. Putting my phone away (or turning

it off) and sitting at a coffee shop with my favorite

new book is heaven to me. When I get stressed out or

overwhelmed, I drive to the mountains for the day. I

lived in Lake Arrowhead for a year during lockdown,

and it was truly one of the happiest times in my life.

My dad grew up in the mountains and I’ve been

going on day trips since I can remember, so nothing

quite puts me at ease like that.

Do you have pets?

I do! I have a German Shepherd/ Rottweiler mix

named Arya.

What thing in your closet could you not live

without?

My growing collection of corsets. Nothing makes me

feel as powerful and divine in my femininity quite like

they do.

What do you do to get ready to perform?

A lot. I don’t drink or smoke often, but I

especially won’t a week or sometimes two before

a performance. I still get minor anxiety before a

show, so I focus on exercising and eating healthy so

I can fuel my mind. Then there’s the grocery list of

everything else. I drink a gallon of water everyday

leading up, I have voice lessons, rehearsals, fittings,

and then all of the small beauty rituals that make me

feel confident and glowing. Day of I like to have a

shot of whiskey before I get on stage to help with

nerves and to smooth out my voice.

Do you have a special diet?

My way of nurturing my body is focused on my

mental state. I never want to restrict myself or gain an

unhealthy view of my body. My body does so much

for me on a daily basis, my focus is keeping it strong

and happy. I eat a lot of protein and greens, but

pasta is my favorite and I cannot live without boba.

Having balance and following what I feel my body

wants or needs is key.

Do you work with any charities?

I just moved back to California from New York

a month and a half ago and haven’t yet gotten

involved. I grew up working soup kitchens and doing

“meals on wheels”- which is a food delivery service

for people in elderly homes. I’m moving again in a

few weeks, but after everything settles, charity work

is something I’m very passionate about and will be

joining multiple groups. Eventually, I want to focus

my money and energy on building homes around the

country for women and children of domestic violence,

as that’s what touches me the most.

Plug your social media.

My instagram is @colettelushtheginger

My YouTube where I post my gingervlogs is under

Colette Lush

My twitter is @ColetteLushGing

And my TikTok is @colettelushtheginger

Come say hi!