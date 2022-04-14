Nicole Williams-English (Model) with Bailey Nelson, Images Courtesy of CLD PR / @CLDstyle
Christine Quinn (TV Personality) with ShoeDazzle, Images Courtesy of CLD PR / @CLDstyle
Jamie Chung (Actress) with Peta+Jain, Images Courtesy of CLD PR / @CLDstyle
Barbie Blank (TV Personality), with CLD PR, Images Courtesy of CLD PR / @CLDstyle
Serayah (Singer), Images Courtesy of CLD PR / @CLDstyle
LOS ANGELES, CA: On Wednesday, April 13th, 2022, CLD PR hosted an exclusive star-studded gifting experience in the luxe hills of Los Angeles ahead of Coachella. This vibrant event was the ultimate pre-festival party with high-profile brand partners in the fashion, beauty, technology, and food/beverage industries. The prominent celebrities and influential tastemakers immersed themselves in avant-garde activations such as a ColourPop Cosmetics freckle bar, a euphoria-inspired eye station, and complimentary IV drips from Drip Hydration. In addition to these exciting activations, CLD PR offered festival outfits from notable brands STAX., Montce Swim, Peta + Jain, Matte Collection, JustFab, ShoeDazzle, Musier Paris, Bluebella, and more. The refreshments were flowing with Shay Mitchell’s Onda Tequila Seltzer bar, and Cha Cha Matcha’s exclusive debut of CLD PR’s signature drink, BDE – Big Desert Energy. Notable attendees from this stunning Pre-Coachella Party by CLD PR included:
