Nicole Williams-English (Model) with Bailey Nelson, Images Courtesy of CLD PR / @CLDstyle

Christine Quinn (TV Personality) with ShoeDazzle, Images Courtesy of CLD PR / @CLDstyle

Jamie Chung (Actress) with Peta+Jain, Images Courtesy of CLD PR / @CLDstyle

Barbie Blank (TV Personality), with CLD PR, Images Courtesy of CLD PR / @CLDstyle

Scheana Marie (TV Personality) and Raquel Leviss (TV Personality) with Bailey Nelson, Images Courtesy of CLD PR / @CLDstyle

Demi Burnett (Digital Influencer), Images Courtesy of CLD PR / @CLDstyle

Paris Berelc (Actress) with Bailey Nelson, Images Courtesy of CLD PR / @CLDstyle

Lottie Moss (Model) and Ariana Madix (TV Personality) with Peta + Jain, Images Courtesy of CLD PR / @CLDstyle

Mary Fitzgerald (TV Personality), Emma Hernan (TV Personality) with ColourPop Cosmetics, Images Courtesy of CLD PR / @CLDstyle

Serayah (Singer), Images Courtesy of CLD PR / @CLDstyle

CLD Pre-Coachella House Event Hi-Res Imagery via CLD PR / @CLDStyle:

https://dam.gettyimages.com/assignments/cld-pre-coachella-house

All Images Are Approved for Media Use Courtesy of CLD PR / @CLDstyle

LOS ANGELES, CA: On Wednesday, April 13th, 2022, CLD PR hosted an exclusive star-studded gifting experience in the luxe hills of Los Angeles ahead of Coachella. This vibrant event was the ultimate pre-festival party with high-profile brand partners in the fashion, beauty, technology, and food/beverage industries. The prominent celebrities and influential tastemakers immersed themselves in avant-garde activations such as a ColourPop Cosmetics freckle bar, a euphoria-inspired eye station, and complimentary IV drips from Drip Hydration. In addition to these exciting activations, CLD PR offered festival outfits from notable brands STAX., Montce Swim, Peta + Jain, Matte Collection, JustFab, ShoeDazzle, Musier Paris, Bluebella, and more. The refreshments were flowing with Shay Mitchell’s Onda Tequila Seltzer bar, and Cha Cha Matcha’s exclusive debut of CLD PR’s signature drink, BDE – Big Desert Energy. Notable attendees from this stunning Pre-Coachella Party by CLD PR included:

Jamie Chung

Christine Quinn

Nicole Williams-English

Ella Purnell

Sabrina Claudio

Jules Leblanc

Mary Fitzgerald

Emma Hernan

Scheana Marie

Loren Gray

Jordyn Jones

Tessa Brooks

Barbie Blank

Kira Kosarin

Francesca Farago

Gabi Demartino

Jayden Bartels

Paris Berelc

Pierson Wodzynski

Emily Osment

Charlotte Mckinney

Demi Burnett

Meredith Duxbury

Ariana Madix

Raquel Leviss

Brooke Hyland

Nia Sioux

Serayah

