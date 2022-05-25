MAY 21, 2022: To celebrate the launch of their latest iconic issue, SI Swimsuit hosted a star-studded series of events from May 19th through May 21th in New York City at the all-new Hard Rock Hotel New York and at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida. As premier launch-week partner, CELSIUS Energy had an icy cold activation alongside the party’s interactive events, a red-carpet launch activation, and an intimate concert by Kelsey Ballerini. Top celebrities, including 2022 SI Swimsuit cover stars, celebrated this year’s iconic issue by sipping on the newest CELSIUS Energy flavors, Arctic Vibe, Guava Passion Fruit, and Strawberry Lemonade.

Celebrities attended include:

Kelsey Ballerini

Camille Kostek

Books Nader

Kamie Crawford

Duckie Thot

Josephine Skriver

Cindy Kimberly

Olivia Ponton

Natalie Mariduena

Lorena Duran

Joy Taylor

Hailey Clauson

Katie Austin

Maye Musk

Kate Bock

Ron Gronkowski

Kristen Harper

Jared Goff

Yumi Nu

MJ Acosta

Tanaye White

CELSIUS Energy Drink Sports Illustrated Event Hi-Res. Imagery via Getty Images:

FRI 5/20 – Media Event ID: 775803149

https://dam.gettyimages.com/assignments/sports-illustrated-swimsuit-celebrates-launch

SAT 5/21 *EVENT 1 of 2* Media Event ID: 775815384

https://dam.gettyimages.com/assignments/sports-illustrated-swimsuit-hosts-swimsuit

SAT 5/21 EVENT *2 of 2* Media Event ID: 775815385

https://dam.gettyimages.com/assignments/sports-illustrated-swimsuit-celebrates-sat

SUN 5/22 Media Event ID: 775815387

https://dam.gettyimages.com/assignments/sports-illustrated-swimsuit-hosts-swimsuit-sun

