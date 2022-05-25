MAY 21, 2022: To celebrate the launch of their latest iconic issue, SI Swimsuit hosted a star-studded series of events from May 19th through May 21th in New York City at the all-new Hard Rock Hotel New York and at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida. As premier launch-week partner, CELSIUS Energy had an icy cold activation alongside the party’s interactive events, a red-carpet launch activation, and an intimate concert by Kelsey Ballerini. Top celebrities, including 2022 SI Swimsuit cover stars, celebrated this year’s iconic issue by sipping on the newest CELSIUS Energy flavors, Arctic Vibe, Guava Passion Fruit, and Strawberry Lemonade.
About Celsius Holdings, Inc.
Celsius Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CELH), is a global company with a proprietary, clinically proven formula for its master brand CELSIUS® and all its sub-brands. A lifestyle fitness drink and a pioneer in the rapidly growing performance energy sector, CELSIUS® has five beverage lines that each offer proprietary, functional, healthy-energy formulas clinically proven to offer significant health benefits to its users. The five lines include CELSIUS® Originals, CELSIUS HEAT™, CELSIUS® BCAA +Energy, CELSIUS® On-the-Go, and CELSIUS® Sweetened with Stevia. CELSIUS® has zero sugar, no preservatives, no aspartame, no high fructose corn syrup, and is non-GMO, with no artificial flavors or colors. The CELSIUS® line of products is Certified Kosher and Vegan. CELSIUS® is also soy and gluten-free and contains very little sodium. CELSIUS® is backed by six university studies that were published in peer-reviewed journals validating the unique benefits CELSIUS® provides. CELSIUS® is sold nationally at Target, CVS, Walmart, GNC, Vitamin Shoppe, 7-Eleven, Dick’s Sporting Goods, The Fresh Market, Sprouts, and other key regional retailers such as HEB, Publix, Winn-Dixie, Harris Teeter, Shaw’s and Food Lion. It is also available on Amazon, at fitness clubs, and in select micro-markets across the country. For more information, please visit http://www.celsiusholdingsinc.com.