Tell us about your personal Style.

I have a bunch of different styles. There is one that is like a

workout clothes girl. No makeup. Love a good Alo Yoga,

Fabletics, and cute fit you can wear out and be chill and also

workout. Then ,there is the fashionista girl who is very like on

stage with glitter, badass, diva, just so fun on stage. There is

also the cool girl swag, which is my normal chill vibe. I love

sweatpants and making it sexy with some good Nike sneakers.

Just swaggy cool girl vibes, which is normally my usual fit. I also

love being chic. Just a cute chic dress and classy.

You are an actress, songwriter, dancer, model, and

rising pop recording artist what is your favorite?

All of it, honestly. I love all creative processes. I would say music

is my main passion just because it is my life. However, I really

love and enjoy doing all of it. I can’t really say just one.

When did you learn to act?

I didn’t really learn. I was on Broadway at six years old. I think

my learning was being in rehearsals and learning the script,

learning lines, etc. I never really learned how to act, I just did it.

When I got older, being in acting intensives and classes helped

too. I think the most important tool is being authentic in whatever

character you’re playing.

Who would you love to work with?

A lot of people. There are a lot of producers I want to work with

and a lot of artists. Some include, Drake, Lizzo, Lil Nas X, and

Max Martin for sure.

Tell us about your diet.

It’s primarily healthy. I love to be gluten and dairy free when I

can. But the Italian in me is just like “I love cheese.” but I eat

really healthy. You know, I think having a healthy lifestyle is

so important. Working out, eating healthy, and drinking your

water. But if I’m craving something, I will definitely eat it. I

believe you can do all things in moderation, but to be honest,

if I’m getting ready for a tour or video shoot, I’m pretty strict.

I really like to feel and look my best when I’m doing specific

things, but when I’m traveling it is definitely harder.

Do you have pets?

I have a Pomeranian named Koko.

Tell us about your favorite shoes.

The first thing that came into my mind which is so bizarre is

Steve Madden. I love Steve Madden. I really would love to do

a collaboration with them someday. I also love Michael Kors

and Nike. I love Nike sneakers. And if you want to get bougee,

I have these Christian Dior boots that I wear with pretty much

everything lately. They go with everything – Dresses, skirts,

denim, they almost look like Converse. They are so swaggy and

cool and go with my whole aesthetic. I’m obsessed with them.

Tell us about your daily life.

Every day is different. And on the fly, it’s like “Yeah, I’m going

to work out be more chill, get some things done’ and all of a

sudden it blows up in my face and I’m so busy and don’t know

what I did an hour ago. Usually, I get up, workout, conquer my

to-do list of things I have to do, work on social media editing, go

through my content of things I need to post, take TikTok’s, always

working on music, dance studio sometimes, and rehearsals.

There is always so much going on.

Where did you study music?

I didn’t actually study music. Until recently, when I’ve been

delving more into production, I did some with Berklee College

of Music, which was really cool. But to be honest, I have an

ear for music, so when it comes to production I can kind of

play sounds by ear and play keyboard by ear. I can hear when

things are on key. I hear production in my head, so as I’m

creating music, I have also been creating for other artists in

the studio. I’m really good at vocal producing and hearing

production someone wouldn’t hear and be like “Can you play it

like this.” I just have an ear for music and I think that is a natural

gift in itself, so I didn’t really study it.

Do you work with any charities?

Yes. I love a lot of different charities and there are so many

I want to work with. I’ve worked with the Starlight Children’s

Foundation, Girl Up, just a bunch. Trevor Project. There are a

lot of charitable organizations that I want to get more involved

with.