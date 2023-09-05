Tell us about your personal Style.
I have a bunch of different styles. There is one that is like a
workout clothes girl. No makeup. Love a good Alo Yoga,
Fabletics, and cute fit you can wear out and be chill and also
workout. Then ,there is the fashionista girl who is very like on
stage with glitter, badass, diva, just so fun on stage. There is
also the cool girl swag, which is my normal chill vibe. I love
sweatpants and making it sexy with some good Nike sneakers.
Just swaggy cool girl vibes, which is normally my usual fit. I also
love being chic. Just a cute chic dress and classy.
You are an actress, songwriter, dancer, model, and
rising pop recording artist what is your favorite?
All of it, honestly. I love all creative processes. I would say music
is my main passion just because it is my life. However, I really
love and enjoy doing all of it. I can’t really say just one.
When did you learn to act?
I didn’t really learn. I was on Broadway at six years old. I think
my learning was being in rehearsals and learning the script,
learning lines, etc. I never really learned how to act, I just did it.
When I got older, being in acting intensives and classes helped
too. I think the most important tool is being authentic in whatever
character you’re playing.
Who would you love to work with?
A lot of people. There are a lot of producers I want to work with
and a lot of artists. Some include, Drake, Lizzo, Lil Nas X, and
Max Martin for sure.
Tell us about your diet.
It’s primarily healthy. I love to be gluten and dairy free when I
can. But the Italian in me is just like “I love cheese.” but I eat
really healthy. You know, I think having a healthy lifestyle is
so important. Working out, eating healthy, and drinking your
water. But if I’m craving something, I will definitely eat it. I
believe you can do all things in moderation, but to be honest,
if I’m getting ready for a tour or video shoot, I’m pretty strict.
I really like to feel and look my best when I’m doing specific
things, but when I’m traveling it is definitely harder.
Do you have pets?
I have a Pomeranian named Koko.
Tell us about your favorite shoes.
The first thing that came into my mind which is so bizarre is
Steve Madden. I love Steve Madden. I really would love to do
a collaboration with them someday. I also love Michael Kors
and Nike. I love Nike sneakers. And if you want to get bougee,
I have these Christian Dior boots that I wear with pretty much
everything lately. They go with everything – Dresses, skirts,
denim, they almost look like Converse. They are so swaggy and
cool and go with my whole aesthetic. I’m obsessed with them.
Tell us about your daily life.
Every day is different. And on the fly, it’s like “Yeah, I’m going
to work out be more chill, get some things done’ and all of a
sudden it blows up in my face and I’m so busy and don’t know
what I did an hour ago. Usually, I get up, workout, conquer my
to-do list of things I have to do, work on social media editing, go
through my content of things I need to post, take TikTok’s, always
working on music, dance studio sometimes, and rehearsals.
There is always so much going on.
Where did you study music?
I didn’t actually study music. Until recently, when I’ve been
delving more into production, I did some with Berklee College
of Music, which was really cool. But to be honest, I have an
ear for music, so when it comes to production I can kind of
play sounds by ear and play keyboard by ear. I can hear when
things are on key. I hear production in my head, so as I’m
creating music, I have also been creating for other artists in
the studio. I’m really good at vocal producing and hearing
production someone wouldn’t hear and be like “Can you play it
like this.” I just have an ear for music and I think that is a natural
gift in itself, so I didn’t really study it.
Do you work with any charities?
Yes. I love a lot of different charities and there are so many
I want to work with. I’ve worked with the Starlight Children’s
Foundation, Girl Up, just a bunch. Trevor Project. There are a
lot of charitable organizations that I want to get more involved
with.