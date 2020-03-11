Tell us about your personal style.

I’d say my personal style is mostly street wear. I love to be

comfortable yet stylish. Think Hailey Bieber street wear. She’s

definitely the root of a lot of my inspo 🙂

What are your favorite designers for red carpet?

I live for a show stopping Versace gown. I also love a good, fun

Givenchy or Dior look. Depends on the event!

Tell us about your favorite hand bag.

I love the petite look of a YSL bag. A cute black YSL cross body

can finish any kind of look in my opinion. They’re not clunky yet

can fit the essentials (lipgloss, small wallet, touch up makeup).

For a larger bag, I’d go with a classic Louis Vuitton.

What is your favorite item in your closet?

For me, I love fall fashion. I’d say my favorite item has to be my

long, wool , olive green coat. Whether you’re cozy or dressy,

this coat polishes EITHER look. And it keeps me warm on cold

LA nights or trips back home to the east coast. I don’t leave on

trips without it!

Do you have a lot of shoes? Tell us about your

favorites.

UGH. SHOES. Shoes are my life. I’ll take a trip to the mall on

a hunt for clothes and end up leaving with a new pair of shoes

and nothing else LOL. I’d say my favorite dressy pair has to be

my white rustic Frye Sacha double zip bootie. I’d say for my

more relax, sneaker option would be my high top tan suede

adidas sneakers. Olive green is my favorite color and it has a

patch of olive green on the soul and looks SO good with muted

colors and yeezy type looks.

What is your favorite food?

PIZZA. Can’t live without it. Pepperoni and pineapple on the

whole thing. I always say, if I had to eat one meal for the rest

of my life, hands down, it’d be pizza. I just never get sick of it.

Tell us about your role of Jessie Havnell on Truth or

Dare.

This role is one of my favorites to date. It was a difficult role for

me to step into, as I felt like I was the opposite of Jessie. When

there’s a problem or things going wrong, I’m very much the

type to step up to the plate and find a solution. Jessie is very

emotional and would choose to back down to something she

didn’t want to do. So, for me, I had to find things that justified

why she acted the way she did in certain situations. I ended up

loving Jessie and understanding a lot about who I am through

her. That was a really cool experience.

What do you like to do in your free time?

I love to hike/run. I find hiking or running clears my mind and

feels freeing. I look forward to my daily hike or run. When I’m

feeling a bit lazy, I like to hang out, drink coffee (an unhealthy

amount lol) and just lay in bed watching reality tv. Sounds

terrible but that’s where I find myself most relaxed.

What inspires you?

My family. They inspire me everyday. My parents work so

hard and support me and my dreams without fail. They have a

beautiful, loving marriage and love their kids to the ends of the

earth. My brother served in the Marines and there is nothing

more honorable to me than serving your country. My family

keeps me grounded, and they inspire me daily, reminding me

to never give up.

Do you have any pets?

I have one dog named Koda. She is the love of my life. She is

the sweetest little white Maltese poodle and she is the light of

my life, lol. She LOVES playing fetch. She can literally play fetch

all day, everyday. It’s insane, she never gets sick of it. She’s my

best friend and I couldn’t imagine my life without her.

What’s up next for you?

I have a Film called The Half Of It coming out in 2020 on Netflix

and I am SO excited for that. Working with Alice Wu was such

an amazing experience and the story is just so beautiful. I hope

everyone loves this film as much as I do.

Plug your social media

@alexxislemire on all platforms! New to Twitter, so give me a

follow on there! And I love to be a dork on Instagram so, I hope

you enjoy seeing that side of me!