Adil C is a Canadian pop singer/songwriter from Toronto, ON. His music has hit over 10 million streams across social and streaming platforms like Spotify. The singer’s music has come across many celebrities such as Addison Rae, Chase Hudson, Scooter Braun, and many more. His latest release will be ‘I Promise’ with Trinity Rose, coming out on February 22nd.

Early Life:

Adil was born on April 7th, 1997 in Montreal, Quebec and grew up in Mississauga, Ontario. His family is from Pakistan and owned a boutique in Mississauga. He discovered his passion for music at just 8 years of age, when he picked his first guitar from a store near his parent’s boutique. This started the journey of learning the basic chords to vocalizing which eventually led to music events and showcasing his talents in school talents shows, and ended in hisgrand pop music career.

Musical Style

Adil C’s music is mainly Pop. With all of his releases combined the styles of Dark Pop, Feel-Good Pop, Dance Pop, Alternative Pop, and Emotional Pop is evident. In 2019, CULTR expressed that the contents of his music are “emotionally vulnerable songs that many can relate to.”

Influences

Adil C has cited that Justin Bieber, Michael Jackson, Addison Rae, Chase Hudson, Trinity Rose, Aidan Gallagher, Stefan Benz, Gavin Magnus, Johnny Orlando, AJ Mitchell, Gunnar Gehl, Tori Kelly, Virginia To Vegas, Dan Talevski, Daniel Skye, Max Parker, Tiagz, and many more are heavy influences on his sound and musical creativity.

Voice

Adil C’s voice is categorized as a tenor. When he was youngers his vocals were mainly in the high tenor. As an adult singer now, Adil C sings in the ranges from high baritone to mid tenor. His singing style originates from the vocal influences of Justin Bieber, and Kellin Quinn.

Philanthropy

With all the virality Adil C has achieved, he is one of the most down to earth singers we know. “Giving back is what really makes this world become a better place” Adil C tells us. We’ve recognized the singer working with Pencils of Promise, LetsFCancer and many other charities across social media. Pencils of Promise is one charity Adil really advocates for. The charity and him partnered together on ‘I Promise’ to help fans see Pencils of Promise’s next big project, “I Promise You”.

Pencils of Promise (founded by Adam Braun) is a for-purpose charity that strives to build a better future for kids in developing countries that don’t have access to education. With almost every song Adil has dropped such as INTHEMOOD, We’re In Paradise, and now I Promise, the singer has promoted the charity in every way possible. From donation campaigns all the way to putting the charity in the official music videos of his songs, literally. Adil C truly cares about helping others. Today Pencils of Promise now has over 500+ active schools providing over 100,000 students successful education.

Trinity Rose

Trinity Rose bio –

Trinity Rose is an award-winning singer/songwriter from Los Angeles. She has transferred her classical training to a more indie pop style vocal with melodic tones & emotional lyrics. In 2021 Trinity received the coveted golden ticket out of over 100,000 artists who auditioned for ABC’s American Idol. Trinity has reached well over millions of people with her music, as well as her sky rocketed single with Aidan Gallagher, ‘Miss You’.

Fans have become extremely excited for the single ‘I Promise’ which Adil C and Trinity Rose announced back in April 2021. The wait has got fans sitting at the edge of their seats.