It was a delight to have you today. What was your
favorite look?
Probably the orange sort of disco dress. It just made me want
to dance the second I put it on.
Whom do you love for Red Carpet?
So many. Probably Gucci and Victoria Beckham are my favorite
but I really love Givenchy, Fendi, Anine Bing, Self-Portrait, and
Chiara Boni always fits like a glove, like an Italian Vivienne
Westwood. If it’s more casual I love Alice and Olivia, ???
Ba&sh a line from France that’s recently made it to the states.
Tell us about your personal fashion and how it has
evolved with you over the years.
I was such a Tomboy growing up. I lived in jeans, a t-shirt
and black boots. Tough armor. As I’ve grown up myself I’ve
evolved and so has my taste. I’m much softer now and really
feel comfortable being a woman. I lean towards a good fit and
a classic look over a trend. I particularly love the way women
dress in Europe and I think that has influenced my style a lot.
I prefer an elegant comfort, freer flowing than structured, and
clothes that make me feel beautiful and free.
What ready to wear designers do you go to these
days? What is your current “go to” item in your
closet?
Frame jeans, an Anine Bing cami with matching lace bra, my
Tracee Nichols Roman Ring, and an oversized blazer from
Wilfred.
Do you have any beauty secrets that you would like
to share with our readers?
I swear by laser genesis. I feel like it’s the best kept secret to
amazing glowing and healthy skin.
At what age did you get started in entertainment?
19
Tell us what it’s like being part of a hit series like
Riverdale, which features such an ensemble cast.
It’s such an honor to be doing what you love and have others
loving what you’re doing. Actors feed off an audience, we
can’t do our craft without one. I am so blessed to be doing
what I love but honestly, if it wasn’t for the fans it wouldn’t mean
anything.
You have worked on a lot of amazing projects for
both film and television. Which one challenged you
the most?
Probably the most challenging was 24. There was something
so intimate about how it was shot. The cameras were always in
a screaming close up, as we say. And so to have the camera
so close on you, picking up every nuance, every thought was
readable, everything. I had to really learn to trust myself as
an actor and just be there. It wasn’t easy for me but I learned
so much about the power of stillness after that. I had always
felt the urge to “do something” while I was acting but the real
power…the real truth, for me, was just in being there in the
moment, invested and still. There’s a strength there that is just
everything.
What is one of your favorite moments on set?
Probably when we introduced Hiram the beginning of 2nd
season. We had been building him up for so long and he
was such a pivotal character to the show and to my character.
There’s this line Hermione says and it’s so petty but so hilarious
and kind of just really outlines where Hermione’s at…Hiram
says something sort of reprimanding to Veronica the first time
he’s back and Hermione backs him up with…”and she drank
your Cristal.” Just loved that.
What do you do to relax?
Sleep in and don’t fly anywhere! Lol… seriously though, just
staying home for a beat and relaxing with my daughter by the
pool or in front of a movie is my heaven.
How do you stay in such great shape?
I have followed a way of eating for the last 15 years called 1st
personal diet. It has allowed me to have “wiggle room” so I can
enjoy deserts from time to time and still live my life. Everyone
loves desert! I also work out and stay in shape lifting weights,
Pilates, and walking.
Tell us about your foundation Slavery Free World.
I started hearing about Human Trafficking about 12 years
ago but it seemed like a rumor, like a whispering campaign
that wasn’t real. Then as I started hearing more and more I
began to be shocked and wanted and needed to learn more.
When I dive into something, I dive into it wholeheartedly no
matter what it is. I began meeting with the heads of different
organizations that were working in the field. Organizations
that had been dealing in this issue for a while and I began to
learn how big, how prolific it really was. I traveled to many
states and several countries following this line, learning ore,
seeing what was needed, really needed to make a difference.
Met w/government officials, Congressman and Senators, law
enforcement and even the Executive Branch of the White House
under the Obama Administration. After learning, educating
myself, seeing with my own eyes the issue first hand I began
to get the idea of forming my own foundation to be able to do
something about it. I wanted to partner with those individuals
and groups that were effective in this fight and use my voice in
any way I could. But it was more to me than a spokesperson, a
celebrity endorsement or whatever, this was my own. I own this
problem and therefore my own foundation was the next step.
What advice do you have for fans?
It’s not really advice…more of a thank you. Thank you for being
such amazing an avid friends of mine and of my projects. I truly
love you guys, I am nothing without all of you.
Photographer: MARIO BARBERIO
@mariobarberiophotos
Fashion Director/Stylist: JULIA PERRY
@juliaperrystyle
Makeup: COURTNEY HART FOR CLOUTIER REMIX
@courthart1
Hair: GUI SCHOEDLER FOR EXCLUSIVE ARTISTS
USING KEVIN MURPHY
@guiniushair