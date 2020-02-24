It was a delight to have you today. What was your

favorite look?

Probably the orange sort of disco dress. It just made me want

to dance the second I put it on.

Whom do you love for Red Carpet?

So many. Probably Gucci and Victoria Beckham are my favorite

but I really love Givenchy, Fendi, Anine Bing, Self-Portrait, and

Chiara Boni always fits like a glove, like an Italian Vivienne

Westwood. If it’s more casual I love Alice and Olivia, ???

Ba&sh a line from France that’s recently made it to the states.

Tell us about your personal fashion and how it has

evolved with you over the years.

I was such a Tomboy growing up. I lived in jeans, a t-shirt

and black boots. Tough armor. As I’ve grown up myself I’ve

evolved and so has my taste. I’m much softer now and really

feel comfortable being a woman. I lean towards a good fit and

a classic look over a trend. I particularly love the way women

dress in Europe and I think that has influenced my style a lot.

I prefer an elegant comfort, freer flowing than structured, and

clothes that make me feel beautiful and free.

What ready to wear designers do you go to these

days? What is your current “go to” item in your

closet?

Frame jeans, an Anine Bing cami with matching lace bra, my

Tracee Nichols Roman Ring, and an oversized blazer from

Wilfred.

Do you have any beauty secrets that you would like

to share with our readers?

I swear by laser genesis. I feel like it’s the best kept secret to

amazing glowing and healthy skin.

At what age did you get started in entertainment?

19

Tell us what it’s like being part of a hit series like

Riverdale, which features such an ensemble cast.

It’s such an honor to be doing what you love and have others

loving what you’re doing. Actors feed off an audience, we

can’t do our craft without one. I am so blessed to be doing

what I love but honestly, if it wasn’t for the fans it wouldn’t mean

anything.

You have worked on a lot of amazing projects for

both film and television. Which one challenged you

the most?

Probably the most challenging was 24. There was something

so intimate about how it was shot. The cameras were always in

a screaming close up, as we say. And so to have the camera

so close on you, picking up every nuance, every thought was

readable, everything. I had to really learn to trust myself as

an actor and just be there. It wasn’t easy for me but I learned

so much about the power of stillness after that. I had always

felt the urge to “do something” while I was acting but the real

power…the real truth, for me, was just in being there in the

moment, invested and still. There’s a strength there that is just

everything.

What is one of your favorite moments on set?

Probably when we introduced Hiram the beginning of 2nd

season. We had been building him up for so long and he

was such a pivotal character to the show and to my character.

There’s this line Hermione says and it’s so petty but so hilarious

and kind of just really outlines where Hermione’s at…Hiram

says something sort of reprimanding to Veronica the first time

he’s back and Hermione backs him up with…”and she drank

your Cristal.” Just loved that.

What do you do to relax?

Sleep in and don’t fly anywhere! Lol… seriously though, just

staying home for a beat and relaxing with my daughter by the

pool or in front of a movie is my heaven.

How do you stay in such great shape?

I have followed a way of eating for the last 15 years called 1st

personal diet. It has allowed me to have “wiggle room” so I can

enjoy deserts from time to time and still live my life. Everyone

loves desert! I also work out and stay in shape lifting weights,

Pilates, and walking.

Tell us about your foundation Slavery Free World.

I started hearing about Human Trafficking about 12 years

ago but it seemed like a rumor, like a whispering campaign

that wasn’t real. Then as I started hearing more and more I

began to be shocked and wanted and needed to learn more.

When I dive into something, I dive into it wholeheartedly no

matter what it is. I began meeting with the heads of different

organizations that were working in the field. Organizations

that had been dealing in this issue for a while and I began to

learn how big, how prolific it really was. I traveled to many

states and several countries following this line, learning ore,

seeing what was needed, really needed to make a difference.

Met w/government officials, Congressman and Senators, law

enforcement and even the Executive Branch of the White House

under the Obama Administration. After learning, educating

myself, seeing with my own eyes the issue first hand I began

to get the idea of forming my own foundation to be able to do

something about it. I wanted to partner with those individuals

and groups that were effective in this fight and use my voice in

any way I could. But it was more to me than a spokesperson, a

celebrity endorsement or whatever, this was my own. I own this

problem and therefore my own foundation was the next step.

What advice do you have for fans?

It’s not really advice…more of a thank you. Thank you for being

such amazing an avid friends of mine and of my projects. I truly

love you guys, I am nothing without all of you.