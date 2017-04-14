A RUNWAY magazine exclusive

Fall 2016 Cover Girl Interview

We are here with the beautiful Joanna Krupa at her amazing home in Los Angeles. The lights are flashing, the clothes are out and it is a gorgeous day.

Hello Joanna,

Are you having fun on your RUNWAY cover shoot? I always try to have fun on all my shoots because I love what I do and it makes it even more enjoyable working with people u trust like Mario Barberio.

What are your favorite designers for red carpet? I always mix it up from Michael Costello to Elisabetta Franci , styles from Reve boutique, to Walter Mendez , house of celeb boutique etc etc . To me it’s not the price or designer but the way it looks on me. So it easily can be something inexpensive. Also I love for the star s showroom with amazing designers like Rlie Madi, Rocky Gathercole.

Tell us about your shoes!

I love high heels. Shoes make u feel sexy because they make your legs look good. As soon as u put on a Fabulous pair they make me feel hot and confident and make your legs look good as it brings out the muscles make your butt look better and firm. They change your posture and make any out fit look amazing

How about bags, what do you rock?

Stella McCartney because all her bags are vegan and I love that she is cruelty free because there is no reason to kill and torture innocent animals for fashion.

I heard your busy on the set.

Tell us about your upcoming films.

I have shot 2 movies last year one called u can’t have it with Armande Assante and Rob Gronkowski where I play one of the lead roles posing as bartender that’s really an undercover agent

Other movie is another day in paradise where I play a park nurse staring Frankie Muniz.

I also just finished filming my 6th season of Poland’s top model.

Where did you learn to dance? I took ballet when I was a little girl from 5-10 years old but I had to quit cause parents had financial troubles . but my biggest dream came true when started in dancing with the stars and learned how to dance then and it was one of the best days of my life but I haven’t continued to dance after the show as it takes a lot of one and dedication and a great partner but with my busy schedule it’s hard to pursue.

Tell about your funniest moments on The Real Housewives.

What do you do for fun? I love to hike and bike ride to keep in shape

What are your favorite places to visit in Miami? Mynt lounge which is the hottest nightclub in Miami that is owned by my husband. My favorite place to eat is Niaraya and Bal Harbour shops.

Do you have pets?

I have 6 dogs one that I just fostered that is very sick with a heart murmur so we will end up keeping him.

1- Sebastian cavalier King Charles spaniel

2- prince Yorkie mix

3-rugby Yorkie mix

4-shaggy terrier mix

5- Darla Dauchsund beagle mix

6- cinnamon cavalier King Charles spaniel

What’s your favorite social media?

Instagram cause less drama more photos

Any advice for new talent?

Keep fighting for what u believe in and never give up . The business is tough tons of competition so you have to have thick skin in order to stay sane and positive.