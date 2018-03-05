Actor in a Supporting Role
- Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
- Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
- Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water
- Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World
- Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri ***WINNER
Makeup and Hairstyling
- Kazuhiro Tsuji, David Malinowski, and Lucy Sibbick, Darkest Hour***WINNER
- Daniel Phillips and Lou Sheppard, Victoria & Abdul
- Arjen Tuiten, Wonder
Costume Design
- Jacqueline Durran, Beauty and the Beast
- Jacqueline Durran, Darkest Hour
- Mark Bridges, Phantom Thread***WINNER
- Luis Sequeira, The Shape of Water
- Consolata Boyle, Victoria & Abdul
Documentary Feature
- Abacus: Small Enough to Jail
- Faces Places
- Icarus***WINNER
- Last Men in Aleppo
- Strong Island
Sound Editing
- Julian Slater, Baby Driver
- Mark Mangini and Theo Green, Blade Runner 2049
- Richard King and Alex Gibson, Dunkirk***WINNER
- Nathan Robitaille and Nelson Ferreira, The Shape of Water
- Matthew Wood and Ren Klyce, Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Sound Mixing
- Julian Slater, Tim Cavagin, and Mary H. Ellis, Baby Driver
- Ron Bartlett, Dough Hemphill, and Mac Ruth, Blade Runner 2049
- Mark Weingarten, Gregg Landarker, and Gary A. Rizzo, Dunkirk***WINNER
- Christian Cooke, Brad Zoern, and Glen Gauthier, The Shape of Water
- David Parker, Michael Semanick, Ren Klyce, and Stuart Wilson, Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Production Design
- Beauty and the Beast (Production Design: Sarah Greenwood; Set Decoration: Katie Spencer)
- Blade Runner: 2049 (Production Design: Dennis Gassner; Set Decoration: Alessandra Querzola)
- Darkest Hour (Production Design: Sarah Greenwood; Set Decoration: Katie Spencer)
- Dunkirk (Production Design: Nathan Crowley; Set Decoration: Gary Fettis)
- The Shape of Water (Production Design: Paul Denham Austerberry; Set Decoration: Shane Vieau and Jeff Melvin)***WINNER
Foreign Language Film
- A Fantastic Woman (Chile)***WINNER
- The Insult (Lebanon)
- Loveless (Russia)
- Body and Soul (Hungary)
- The Square (Sweden)
Actress in a Supporting Role
- Mary J. Blige, Mudbound
- Allison Janney, I, Tonya***WINNER
- Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
- Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread
- Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water
Animated Short Film
- Dear Basketball***WINNER
- Garden Party
- Lou
- Negative Space
- Revolting Rhymes
Animated Feature Film
- The Boss Baby
- The Breadwinner
- Coco***WINNER
- Ferdinand
- Loving Vincent
Visual Effects
- Blade Runner 2049 (John Nelson, Gerd Nefzer, Paul Lambert, and Richard R. Hoover)***WINNER
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (Christopher Townsend, Guy Williams, Jonathan Fawkner, and Dan Sudick)
- Kong: Skull Island (Stephen Rosenbaum, Jeff White, Scott Benza, and Mike Meinardus)
- Star Wars: The Last Jedi (Ben Morris, Mike Mulholland, Neal Scanlan, and Chris Corbould)
- War for the Planet of the Apes (Joe Letteri, Daniel Barrett, Dan Lemmon, and Joel Whist)
Film Editing
- Paul Machliss and Jonathan Amos, Baby Driver
- Lee Smith, Dunkirk***WINNER
- Tatiana S. Riegel, I, Tonya
- Sidney Wolinsky, The Shape of Water
- Jon Gregory, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Documentary Short Subject
- Edith and Eddie
- Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405**WINNER
- Heroin(e)
- Knife Skills
- Traffic Stop
Live Action Short Film
- DeKalb Elementary
- The Eleven O’Clock
- My Nephew Emmett
- The Silent Child***WINNER
- Watu Wote: All of Us
Adapted Screenplay
- James Ivory, Call Me by Your Name***WINNER
- Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber, The Disaster Artist
- Scott Frank, James Mangold, and Michael Green, Logan
- Aaron Sorkin, Molly’s Game
- Virgil Williams and Dee Rees, Mudbound
Original Screenplay
- Emily V. Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani, The Big Sick
- Jordan Peele, Get Out***WINNER
- Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird
- Guillermo del Toro and Vanessa Taylor, The Shape of Water
- Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Cinematography
- Roger A. Deakins, Blade Runner: 2049***WINNER
- Bruno Delbonnel, Darkest Hour
- Hoyte van Hoytema, Dunkirk
- Rachel Morrison, Mudbound
- Dan Laustsen, The Shape of Water
Original Score
- Hans Zimmer, Dunkirk
- Jonny Greenwood, Phantom Thread
- Alexandre Desplat, The Shape of Water***WINNER
- John Williams, Star Wars: The Last Jedi
- Carter Burwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Original Song
- “Mighty River,” Mudbound
- “Mystery of Love,” Call Me by Your Name
- “Remember Me,” Coco***WINNER
- “Stand Up for Something,” Marshall
- “This Is Me,” The Greatest Showman
Directing
- Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk
- Jordan Peele, Get Out
- Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird
- Paul Thomas Anderson, Phantom Thread
- Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water***WINNER
Actor in a Leading Role
- Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name
- Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread
- Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
- Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour***WINNER
- Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.
Actress in a Leading Role
- Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
- Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri***WINNER
- Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
- Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
- Meryl Streep, The Post
Best Picture