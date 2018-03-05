Actor in a Supporting Role

  • Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
  • Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
  • Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water
  • Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World
  • Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri ***WINNER

Makeup and Hairstyling

  • Kazuhiro Tsuji, David Malinowski, and Lucy Sibbick, Darkest Hour***WINNER
  • Daniel Phillips and Lou Sheppard, Victoria & Abdul
  • Arjen Tuiten, Wonder

Costume Design

  • Jacqueline Durran, Beauty and the Beast
  • Jacqueline Durran, Darkest Hour
  • Mark Bridges, Phantom Thread***WINNER
  • Luis Sequeira, The Shape of Water
  • Consolata Boyle, Victoria & Abdul

Documentary Feature

  • Abacus: Small Enough to Jail
  • Faces Places
  • Icarus***WINNER
  • Last Men in Aleppo
  • Strong Island

Sound Editing

  • Julian Slater, Baby Driver
  • Mark Mangini and Theo Green, Blade Runner 2049
  • Richard King and Alex Gibson, Dunkirk***WINNER
  • Nathan Robitaille and Nelson Ferreira, The Shape of Water
  • Matthew Wood and Ren Klyce, Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Sound Mixing

  • Julian Slater, Tim Cavagin, and Mary H. Ellis, Baby Driver
  • Ron Bartlett, Dough Hemphill, and Mac Ruth, Blade Runner 2049
  • Mark Weingarten, Gregg Landarker, and Gary A. Rizzo, Dunkirk***WINNER
  • Christian Cooke, Brad Zoern, and Glen Gauthier, The Shape of Water
  • David Parker, Michael Semanick, Ren Klyce, and Stuart Wilson, Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Production Design

  • Beauty and the Beast (Production Design: Sarah Greenwood; Set Decoration: Katie Spencer)
  • Blade Runner: 2049 (Production Design: Dennis Gassner; Set Decoration: Alessandra Querzola)
  • Darkest Hour (Production Design: Sarah Greenwood; Set Decoration: Katie Spencer)
  • Dunkirk (Production Design: Nathan Crowley; Set Decoration: Gary Fettis)
  • The Shape of Water (Production Design: Paul Denham Austerberry; Set Decoration: Shane Vieau and Jeff Melvin)***WINNER

Foreign Language Film

  • A Fantastic Woman (Chile)***WINNER
  • The Insult (Lebanon)
  • Loveless (Russia)
  • Body and Soul (Hungary)
  • The Square (Sweden)

Actress in a Supporting Role

  • Mary J. Blige, Mudbound
  • Allison Janney, I, Tonya***WINNER
  • Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
  • Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread
  • Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water

Animated Short Film

  • Dear Basketball***WINNER
  • Garden Party
  • Lou
  • Negative Space
  • Revolting Rhymes

Animated Feature Film

  • The Boss Baby
  • The Breadwinner
  • Coco***WINNER
  • Ferdinand
  • Loving Vincent

Visual Effects

  • Blade Runner 2049 (John Nelson, Gerd Nefzer, Paul Lambert, and Richard R. Hoover)***WINNER
  • Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (Christopher Townsend, Guy Williams, Jonathan Fawkner, and Dan Sudick)
  • Kong: Skull Island (Stephen Rosenbaum, Jeff White, Scott Benza, and Mike Meinardus)
  • Star Wars: The Last Jedi (Ben Morris, Mike Mulholland, Neal Scanlan, and Chris Corbould)
  • War for the Planet of the Apes (Joe Letteri, Daniel Barrett, Dan Lemmon, and Joel Whist)

Film Editing

  • Paul Machliss and Jonathan Amos, Baby Driver
  • Lee Smith, Dunkirk***WINNER
  • Tatiana S. Riegel, I, Tonya
  • Sidney Wolinsky, The Shape of Water
  • Jon Gregory, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Documentary Short Subject

  • Edith and Eddie
  • Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405**WINNER
  • Heroin(e)
  • Knife Skills
  • Traffic Stop

Live Action Short Film

  • DeKalb Elementary
  • The Eleven O’Clock
  • My Nephew Emmett
  • The Silent Child***WINNER
  • Watu Wote: All of Us

Adapted Screenplay

  • James Ivory, Call Me by Your Name***WINNER
  • Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber, The Disaster Artist
  • Scott Frank, James Mangold, and Michael Green, Logan
  • Aaron Sorkin, Molly’s Game
  • Virgil Williams and Dee Rees, Mudbound

Original Screenplay

  • Emily V. Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani, The Big Sick
  • Jordan Peele, Get Out***WINNER
  • Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird
  • Guillermo del Toro and Vanessa Taylor, The Shape of Water
  • Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Cinematography

  • Roger A. Deakins, Blade Runner: 2049***WINNER
  • Bruno Delbonnel, Darkest Hour
  • Hoyte van Hoytema, Dunkirk
  • Rachel Morrison, Mudbound
  • Dan Laustsen, The Shape of Water

Original Score

  • Hans Zimmer, Dunkirk
  • Jonny Greenwood, Phantom Thread
  • Alexandre Desplat, The Shape of Water***WINNER
  • John Williams, Star Wars: The Last Jedi
  • Carter Burwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Original Song

  • “Mighty River,” Mudbound
  • “Mystery of Love,” Call Me by Your Name
  • “Remember Me,” Coco***WINNER
  • “Stand Up for Something,” Marshall
  • “This Is Me,” The Greatest Showman

Directing

  • Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk
  • Jordan Peele, Get Out
  • Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird
  • Paul Thomas Anderson, Phantom Thread
  • Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water***WINNER

Actor in a Leading Role

  • Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name
  • Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread
  • Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
  • Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour***WINNER
  • Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Actress in a Leading Role

  • Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
  • Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri***WINNER
  • Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
  • Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
  • Meryl Streep, The Post

Best Picture

 

