Tell us about your music.
I like making the music that I want to listen to. Since the voice was my first instrument, I like vocal-heavy music that has a visceral feel to it.
Tell us about your personal style.
My style seems to change a lot with my mood (I get dressed a few times a day even). But I love wearing cantilever heels and anything that draws attention
What is your favorite instrument?
Has to be the piano, I’ve been in love with it since I can remember. Violin is a close second though!
What is your favorite thing in your closet?
Probably all my odd accessories! Masks, jewels, capes, cat ears, etc. (I’ve even got a necklace made of human teeth!) Since Halloween is coming soon, I get to use them all as well!
Do you have a favorite purse?
I usually carry around a black leather backpack purse, functional and easy 🙂
Tell us about an average day.
Is there an average day?
I’m not sure I have those haha
But typically I wake up around 8, take my vitamins, do pilates at the gym, get back home and do 30mins-1hour of warmup before writing, and then around 7 I usually meet up for dinner with my best girlfriends.
I think that’s about as close to average as I can get
What do you do to destress?
Yoga, music, massages, and good nights out with even better people
Where did you grow up?
I grew up in Atlanta. I learned so much, I even had my first band there. Couldn’t live there again, but it’s nice to visit!
What is your favorite color?
Yellow! 💛
What is next for you?
Currently working on getting everything together for an EP. I don’t have an exact date on it yet, but keep an eye out 😉
Plug your social media
Instagram: @kityfayaofficial
Twitter: @kityfaya
FB page: Kity Faya