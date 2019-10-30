Tell us about your personal style, what makes you unique?

You will most often see me wearing white, nude, black and gold. I like to pair a simple outfit or a little black/nude dress with designer shoes and handbags. I also love big earrings for the evening and dainty jewelry during the day.

Who are your favorite couture designers?

Zuhair Murad, Christian Dior

How about ready to wear designers?

I wouldn’t point out anyone, what matters to me is that the clothes are good quality. For daytime I prefer comfortable clothes even just jeans and a t-shirt and pair it with a nice handbag.

What was your favorite campaign to work on?

Filming Swimwear campaigns on beautiful exotic locations all over the world is what I enjoy the most. I shot in the Maldives, Monument Valley in Arizona etc. I also like shooting make up editorials in the studio.

Tell us about Bosnia, what’s your favorite place there?

My hometown Sarajevo, a city full of culture, breathtaking mountains and delicious food.

What kind of music do you like?

Hip hop, Latin music, hits from the 80’s and 90’s.

What do you do for fun?

Go to the movies, enjoy the beach, visit theme park rollercoasters, play basketball.

What’s is your favorite color?

Turquoise

Tell us about your Miss Earth experience.

The Miss Earth Finale was one of the most beautiful experiences I had. I am so proud and blessed to have had the opportunity to represent Bosnia and Herzegovina in Vietnam at the Final. I’ve learned a lot about beauty with a purpose and the importance of environmental awareness. The doors of the fashion industry opened for me after passing the crown.

What do you watch on TV?

At the moment I am trying to read all the books on my coffee table, because when I start to watch something I like to binge-watch. I go to the movies almost every week. The last show I finished was One Strange Rock.

How about some advice on modeling, any pointers for beginning models?

To work hard! A lot of discipline and consistency. Never to give up no matter how many No’s you get. To constantly work on improving yourself both mentally and physically.

What is next for you?

I am constantly working on myself as there is still a lot I’d like to achieve as a model and as a creative director. I’ll let my actions speak for me.

Plug your social media



@emma_gol