What are you working on now?

Right now, I’m just in Los Angeles wrapping up press for Sweet/Vicious for the year so I can head back to England for Christmas! I’m really excited to be back with my family and take some time to just be home and in one place for a while. My family are big on Christmas and my sister and I still behave like 8 year olds on Christmas morning.

We all loved you in Nanny McPhee and Inkheart what was it like to grow up in the entertainment industry?

I was very lucky that I had a great experience but I know it’s not always that way. Nanny McPhee was just a dream; we worked with animals all day and Emma Thompson would order ice cream trucks to set (I learnt fast that ice cream trucks are not a given on every set!). With Inkheart, I was 14 which I think can be an age where you can start to think you’re the bees knees if with the wrong company, but I was fortunate to work with people like Helen Mirren and Andy Serkis, incredibly kind and gracious actors that gave me a great example to look up to. Most importantly I’m blessed with an incredible family that kept me grounded. I grew up as a ‘child star’ but my parents made sure I was back in school as much as possible and in my exam years, I barely worked so I managed to retain some level of normality.

Who inspired you?

I really remember the first time I ever saw Natalie Portman’s performance in Leon: The Professional. I was blown away by her. I’d never seen a performance from someone that young with that much depth of emotion and she drives the film from start to finish. I think it stuck with me because the news is so often filled with stories of great child actors going off the rails and she was an example of someone who managed to make that transition with grace and dignity and still be an incredible talent.

How do you feel your fashion changed as your evolved?

Well the moment I stopped being a teenager, my fashion sense got so much better. My priorities changed from wanting boys to like me to wanting to like myself. We used to all dress the same, body-con dresses and fake eyelashes were the staple look. I really love fashion now and I love picking an outfit based on my mood that morning, but I’d say generally I’m attracted to interesting cuts and fabrics/textures and anything that looks chic.

What are your favorite red carpet designers?

Elie Saab, Dior, Oscar De La Renta, Marc Jacobs to name but a few.

What do you wear at home?

Sweats or pajamas if given the option.

What are your favorite shoes?

I have a this pair of pointed, slightly platformed, crocodile print electric blue flats that I wear all the time. They are from Finery London, their shoes are amazing. I’m obsessed.

How do you relax?

I love having game nights with my friends. Currently a few of my friends and I are obsessed with this game called CodeNames. I keep thinking we are going to get bored of it, but we’ve played it hundreds of times now and it’s still so good. Game nights are the best to laugh and spend time with friends without having to leave the comfort of your home, who could ask for more?!

Any advice to aspiring young talent?

The industry is pretty fickle and there are huge highs and lows, so make sure your happiness and identity are rooted in the ‘success’ of your career. Know your values and identity and then work your ass off so you can’t look back and wish you had done more.