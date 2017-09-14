What was the most flashy show of New York fashion Week?

RUNWAY calls it as Ralph Lauren. Last night approximately 150 Mercedes S-class sedans and a host of SUVs left Manhattan, ferrying more than 250 guests northeast to Bedford Hills, N.Y. Each car was equipped with a special CD of soothing tunes chosen especially for the drive, which ended in a parking lot outside of a big white building. Inside were 26 of the rarest cars in the world, made between 1937 and 2015, including a 1938 Bugatti T-57SC Atlantic, a car valued at $40 million, plus waiters in tuxedos holding trays of Champagne or pigs in a blanket, and two long, low rows of black leather banquettes that lined a runway.

Ralph Lauren had decided to hold his fashion show in his garage.