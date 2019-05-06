Elmira Medins will have a suite in the second floor of Martinez, one of Cannes’ most emblematic palace from May 15th to May 23th 2019
House Off will improve its offer, giving the chance to celebrities to get a full package: borrowing a gown, shoes and accessories
|To book an appointment with Elmira Medins please contact :
William william.arlotti@house-off.com – 0033637491139
House Off team will be present to welcome of celebrities and stylists, follow-up of product placements, receive the pieces back at Elmira Medins Martinez Show Room – Second FloorSPRING SUMMER COLLECTION 2019
THE EXCLUSIVE “RED CARPET COUTURE” COLLECTION
For more information : katya@house-off.com – 0033652805244Discover Elmira Medins Key Code & Creative Universe