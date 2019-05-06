



Elmira Medins will have a suite in the second floor of Martinez, one of Cannes’ most emblematic palace from May 15th to May 23th 2019



Elmira Medins will have a suite in the second floor of Martinez, one of Cannes’ most emblematic palace from May 15th to May 23th 2019



House Off will improve its offer, giving the chance to celebrities to get a full package: borrowing a gown, shoes and accessories