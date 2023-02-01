Photos (credit Marbella Music): https://www.dropbox.com/sh/xpl54l8ng0chbml/AABh_2chDbxJwLVNNo25YIP9a?dl=0

Social Media: Instagram | TikTok | YouTube | Twitter | Website

CALAVERA: Music Video | Streaming

Music: Spotify | “QUEDATÉ” Single | Apple Music

Q+A

What is your favorite instrument?

The piano

When did you learn to perform?

I started performing when I was a kid at local theatres for dance shows and piano recitals!

What is your favorite bag?

Probably this faux fur cheetah bag that feels like the Mary Poppins bag. It might look small, but it fits sooo many items!

Where is your favorite place to relax?

The mountains, the beach, or my room.

What is your favorite makeup?

Lip gloss!

How much free time do you get?

Very little

What was your favorite place to perform?

The Hollywood Bowl! Or Viña Del Mar

Plug your social media.

@maroficial Instagram