

Tell us about your role in Two Distant Strangers. My role was Perri who was the female lead in the film. She is a no nonsense, speak her mind, type of woman. She knows what she wants and goes after it and is successful in her life because of it. Perri does a great job at being both strong and vulnerable. The writing was all there in that aspect where she was allowed to not be afraid of owning a gun and crying and screaming while witnessing something so horrific. She wasn’t boxed in by her ability to be strong and was amplified by her vulnerability. I think that can only be a testament to the collaborative nature of being directed so incredibly and a direct result of thoughtful writing.

Tell us about your personal Style. I would say my style is mostly 90s chic. I don’t know if that is what the Gen Z are calling it, I think it’s “cheugy, but it is mostly whatever makes me feel good. A simple Levi jean that has my curves and a white crop T is my everyday.

What are your favorite brands? I love Aritzia when I am looking for something more affordable and I love my Louis Vuitton purse that I carry around always. I’m more of a out-the-box artistic cool finds type of woman. If it looks like art— I’m wearing it.

Which designers do you use for couture red carpet events? I had the honor of wearing a custom dress by Dolce and Gabbana for the Oscars so they would be at the top of my list. I love looking at everyone’s style on the red carpet from Chanel to Versace. I am a big fan of looking at vintage red carpet and runway looks.

Tell about your shoes? I have been wearing heels since I could walk. I wore my mom’s shoes since even as a toddler so I have always loved a good heel. They keep your calves in check! When I’m trying to give them a rest, I love a cute sandal.

What is your favorite thing in your wardrobe? I have a great vintage bomber jacket I was gifted, its got the Prince logo on it and it is oversized and goes with everything and everyone loves seeing it. Because— I mean— Prince! It is black jacket and the Prince logo has every color you could think of.

Do you have pets? I wish. I grew up with a dog and had one ever since I was a little girl, but right now life is a little too busy to care for a puppy. Hopefully that will change soon. I had a Chocolate Lab and my brother got a Rottweiler when I was younger.

Where do you go to relax? I got this amazing facial by Ivan Pol at The Beauty Sandwich before the Oscars, it was so relaxing. I also went to the Tomoko Spa after the Oscars so that was a really beautiful experience.

What is the funniest thing to happen to you on set? Probably when I worked on “Dad Stop Embarrassing Me” with Jamie Foxx. It just so happens that my uncle Bentley Kyle Evans had gotten hired as well. We were in the middle of takes and at this point we had gotten a nice scene in the can already that was strict to script. We were trying the scene with alternative lines. So my uncle gave me a really funny alt line that was a bit risqué and Jamie didn’t know I had a new line, so when I said it, Jamie froze and looked at the camera and said in this really high voice “that wasn’t in the script!” He was so shocked it was hilarious. The entire cast and crew erupted laughing!

What is your favorite food? I love Mexican it is my favorite type of food and I could eat it every day of the week. I also really love sweet potatoes.

What kind of music do you like? My music tastes depend on my mood. Sometimes I feel like listening to Earth Wind and Fire, sometimes its Sam Cook, The Fugees, The Roots, Lauryn Hill, or Erykah Badu. If I am in for a fast-paced mood I love Dababy, Jay-Z, or Kendrick Lamar, so it just depends on the day. I work with some amazing artists to, I am also a songwriter. Benn Good, amazing producer, has really taken me under his wing and introduced me to artists like Alice Aera, Olivia Reid, and Esther Lewis—Who just performed in the “Care” fundraiser. She performed a song I helped write called: Hold on.

Tell us about your hometown. It depends on what you consider on hometown. I consider this town I lived in during middle school and high school in Indiana. It was about 30 minutes about from Chicago and I made friends there that I still have to this day. I think in such small towns you create really beautiful and lasting friendships.

Do you like to dance? I like to dance when no one is watching! I think it is a beautiful art form and I admire everyone who does it. I think that using your body to tell a story is honorable when it is done right, but I am not professionally trained…yet!

What is up next for you? I can’t wait for you to see me on the screen again soon.. but in terms of where that will be… you’ll have to wait and see!

Plug your social media You can find me on Instagram at @ZariaZariaZaria