Tell us about your personal Style.
My personal style away from the camera is very
casual and comfortable. I enjoy spending time
outdoors hiking and exploring, so you will catch me
wearing a tee, jeans, Merrell’s and a cap. When
dressing for a night out; I prefer classic styles like
Zara, Tommy Hilfiger or Ralph Lauren.
Who is your favorite performance artist?
I really admire three dimensional performers that
evolve and take you on a journey. The naturally
gifted greats such as Denzel Washington and Meryl
Streep do this effortlessly by telling a story with their
performance. I also enjoy listening to musicians like
Freddie Mercury and Frank Sinatra that captivate
you with their lyrical sincerity.
Where is your favorite place to eat?
I have a tendency to pick quaint ‘hole in the wall’
restaurants, where you know the food is bound
to be an experience coupled with an incredible
atmosphere.
What inspires your art?
A challenge that catapults me beyond my own
expectations. Whether it’s creating music or learning
a new character, it’s the organic process of refining
my artistic vision that allows me to be a stronger
person and performer.
What is the most relaxing place on Earth?
Anything outdoors and I am all for it! I’ve recently
found a passion for exploring abandoned cave
mining systems. There is no greater bliss like being
underground in a preserved tomb where past
explorers have ventured. To feel the cool breeze of
the underground air ducts and to hear the dripping
sound of water that has been trapped forever by the
earth’s stone grip, is total relaxation.
Do you work with any charities?
I love giving back to organizations that help rescue
animals as well as foundations that cater to sharing
experiences and supporting kids and young teens.
Instagram & Twitter: @wyattraywalter
Facebook: @wyattwalter