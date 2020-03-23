Where are you from and how did you get into

modeling?

I was raised in a small town in Holland, to an Indonesian/

Indian father and a Dutch mother. Modeling kind of

fell in my lap at age 15, when my aunt secretly sent

in a picture of me to the televised National Modeling

Competition. I was chosen to compete and made it to the

finals which eventually landed me in Miami to pursue a

modeling career. I am so fortunate to have worked with

many top photographers such as Fabrizio Gianni,

Steven Meisel, and Fabrizio Gianni and have appeared

in Campaigns such as Guess alongside Anna Nicole

Smith, Victoria Secret, and Corneliani and have been on

the covers of Magazines all over the world. After living

in Miami, my modeling career took me to New York and

eventually landed me in Los Angeles, which I now call

home with my sweet daughter.

Tell us about your personal style.

I am most comfortable in jeans, t-shirt and my black

Havaianas flip-flops but love dressing up classy,

sophisticated with a hint of sexy. I feel most sexy

wearing a pant suit with high heels, adding beautiful

gold accessories and showing just a touch of skin in the

neckline – leaving some imagination to the eye of the

beholder.

What are your favorite fashion designers?

There are many designers and styles I like but some of my

favorites are Alexandre Vauthier, Karigam and Georgio

Armani. I love the Tunisian new sustainable and ethical

fashion of Baraa. One of my favorite local designers is

Queen of Noise which is an Italian Brand based in Los

Angeles and I enjoy wearing the many beautiful bead

bracelet creations of “Bleu Griffin” designed by Philippe

Lee. I wear them a lot during my energy work with

animals and people.

How did you become a Reiki Master and

Medium for people and animals?

I discovered Reiki through a conversation with a total

stranger at a metaphysical store. I had never heard of

Reiki before but when she explained the healing benefits

of this vibrational energy, it immediately resonated with

me. I decided to explore my interest further through a

formal Reiki Training. It wasn’t long before I realized this

is what I was meant to do; heal and help people.

Reiki is one of the oldest healing systems often used as a

complement to conventional therapies in many hospitals.

Through clearing of blocked energy it can greatly reduce

stress and create a feeling of inner peace and harmony

so the body’s natural healing abilities can improve and

maintain optimal health. As an intuitive guide I use my

psychic-intuition to see, hear and feel information to

answer my client’s questions and concerns. In addition, I

also communicate with the afterlife as a medium to help

clients reconnect with a loved one who has passed on.

In addition I implement CBT, or cognitive behavioral

therapy, which is a technique that can help people find

new ways to behave by shifting their thought patterns. I

guide them in healing old mental and emotional wounds

that keep them stuck.

88

Who inspires you?

I am inspired by people who have overcome life’s toughest

obstacles to achieve some unbelievable things by adapting

themselves and a positive attitude. Former professional

basketball player Chris Herren is one such person. He is

an author and wellness advocate that has shared his story

of recovery with over 1 million people nationwide. His film

“The First Day” addresses teen substance use, while helping

refocus the conversation around addiction from the last day to

the first. I was blown away by his vulnerability in sharing his

story in front of high school students all over the country and

his profound connections with them who, in turn, have shared

their stories of struggle and strength. This film should be shown

at every high school on the first day of school. But I am most

inspired by my daughter. She continuously inspires me to work

on myself to set a good example by trying to the best I can be,

to love and support, to shelter, educate, push and nurture her.

What are your 2 favorite things in your closet?

I am obsessed with sneakers of any kind, but especially high

top sneakers. I find they can be so sexy on a woman paired

with their favorite jeans. They are always in style, not only for

athletic purposes but also give any outfit an edgy look. I rarely

leave the house without a cashmere scarf and I always have a

few of them in different colors in my car. They add a feeling of

luxury to any outfit. My favorites are handwoven in Nepal and

locally designed by my dear friend Yazemeenah Rossi.

What are your favorite foods?

I love food in general, but my favorite would have to be

the Indonesian Cuisine. Growing up in Holland you could

always find me in my dad or grandparents kitchen watching

and learning how to cook these flavorful dishes. I remember

the delicious smell standing in the kitchen watching my dad

meticulously cut all the ingredients and sauté everything in

a wok and making the sweet and spicy peanut sauce that

went with everything. Still to this day, I will eat that sauce with

anything and everything. Indonesian food for me represents

happiness, that largely involved around family gatherings with

guests sharing stories and funny jokes. One of my favorite

dishes are Sate Ayam, Nasi Goreng and Gado Gado. I have

my favorite cookbook in my kitchen “Indo Dutch Kitchen”

written by my fellow Dutch/Indonesian Jeff Keasberry to help

me make some of those delicious dishes.

Do you work out?

I get bored with practicing one type of exercise so I like to

do many different things to switch it up and keep it exciting.

From horseback riding, hiking, beach-walks, lifting weights,

motocross to rowing, paddle boarding and kayaking and I am

always up for trying and experiencing new things and sports.

I have a big bucket list of things to try…

What is your make up routine?

I usually don’t wear a lot of make up and with the right skincare

routine I usually don’t need to. All I will add is a plumping

lipgloss by Buxom, voluminous Lash Paradise Mascara by

L’Oréal, a little contouring to define my cheekbones and I

am out the door. I like the contouring palette by Smashbox

which I am currently using but sometimes I also use a bronzer

or powder that is a few shades darker than my skin, and a

foundation that is a few shades lighter for highlighting.

What’s your skincare routine?

I personally like skincare without too many steps and love

using products that are clean, natural and without any harsh

chemicals. I am using products at the moment from Karisma

Skincare that made a huge difference in the way my skin feels

and looks. I cleanse my face with the Face Polish which is a

make up remover and deep cleansing all in one, then use the

Face Elixir and finish with their super light weight SPF Formula

before I run out the door. I use their organic Honey Mask once

a day and not only because I love the way my skin feels but

also because its a quick mask. I don’t have the patience for

masks that take too long. I also use the The Better Skin Co.

Better Skin Lava Magik after a sweaty day to cleanse and

exfoliate which makes my skin feel super soft.

What do you always take to a shoot?

When I go to a shoot, there are a few items I like to bring. My

Beats headphones to listen to music in between shots. I love

listening to Reggae music which always puts me in a happy

mood. A great book. I am currently reading “ I forgot to die”

by Khalil Rafati who started my favorite juice and smoothie

bar “SunLife Organics” in Malibu. Its a true and inspiring story

about one man ultimately conquering his demons and wrote

himself a new life story. Body sheen oil by Karisma Skincare

to keep my skin glowing all day and of course skin colored

lingerie by On Gossamer to wear under any outfit we are

shooting that day.

What is your favorite movie?

I love watching true stories and documentaries. “ Intouchables”

is based on a true story of friendship between a handicap

millionaire (Francois Cluzet) and his street smart ex-con

caretaker (Omar Sy). An improbable camaraderie rooted

in honesty and humor between two individuals who, on the

surface, would seem to have nothing in common. Its funny,

emotional and uplifting. The documentary “Heal” is about a

scientific and spiritual journey where you discover that your

thoughts, beliefs, and emotions have a huge impact on your

health and ability to heal.

If you had to choose one favorite word, what would

it be?

Choice: All of us always have choices, and we are exercising

them every day, every minute, every second. Your life is a

product of choices. Choose YOU!!!

Plug your social media!

Instagram: _wendyboth_

Website: www.reikiheals.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/wendybothreiki

Yelp: https://www.yelp.com/biz/reiki-heals-beverly-hills

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/wendyboth

Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/wendyboth/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/reikiheals

Photographer: Andre Gabb

Stylist: Luiza Renuart at Agency Gerard Artists

Make up and Hair: Sage at Creative Management