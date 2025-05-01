VIVICA A. FOX RUNWAY MAGAZINE INTERVIEW

Vivica, you are an accomplished actress, producer, and television host in addition to being a spokesperson and reality star! You have worked in most genres of film and television with over 250. roles! Is there anything you feel you would like to focus on going forward in your career?

I would love to do 1 more action film & direct some more films as well

What is your favorite character’s personality and why?

My favorite character I’ve played is “Shante” in Two Can Play That Game! Shante was the closest to my personality & it was my 1st starring role in a feature film & is now a CLASSIC hit!

You have worked with some of Hollywood’s finest actors and artists including Will Smith, Patti Labelle, and Jamie Foxx to name just a few! What was it like to work with such iconic people?

I’ve been so BLESSED to work with the best actors & directors! I took a small piece of knowledge from all of them from acting tips to business tips & fashion tips.

A little bird told us you won an MTV movie award for “Best Kiss” with Will Smith! Care to elaborate on the kiss? Why was it award-worthy? How long did you practice?

I Didn’t have to practice at all on my MTV award-winning “Best Kiss” with Will Smith for Independence Day! We loaded up on Binaca spray & dove in until they yelled CUT!

Your resume also includes working with “Soul Train”, Was this your “winning” ticket into the world of television and film? I loved ST! How did you get involved with the show?

Soul Train was definitely a memorable experience as I grew up on Soul Train! My girlfriends Lisa & Gigi took me with them to a taping & the producers saw me & liked me & asked to keep coming back! I later became good friends with the late Don Cornelius & hosted several Soul Train Awards shows & won The Lena Horne Award!

