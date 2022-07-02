Tell us about your personal Style. Who is Skylar?

My style is currently very relaxed for my everyday look,

which is typically crop top, jeans/ sweats, and Jordon’s.

But if I’m out at night for dinner/club then I tend to put on

something more feminine and elevated. A long tight dress

and heels to turn it up a notch! When it comes to fashion,

I am open to trying on anything, but when it comes to

buying something, I know what I like, so ultimately, I go

with what looks and feels good.

Which clothing designers are your favorite?

My favorite designers currently are Stella McCartney and

Vaute Couture because they are Vegan, Eco-Friendly, and

Ethical.

What do you like to do better, sing or act?

Although, it’s fun to experiment in other lanes and try to

improve on my other skill sets. Singing is still the love of

my life and always will be. It’s why I got into the industry

and why I am still here.

What is your favorite part of your music’s

production?

The reason why I wanted to learn more about the

production side of the music-making process is that it

allowed me to have more control in creating my music

and having more control of my career. A lot of time, when

scheduling sessions, you need to find times that work for

writers, producers, etc… At any time, I can just go into my

studio closet and put my idea to work immediately and

stay in there until it is complete. Many of the songs on my

EP “Earth Signs” were created like this or at least started

this way.

Name something in your closet you cannot live

without.

My microphone is in my closet and that I could not live

without! But if that wasn’t the case then I would say my

collection of Jordan’s.

What age did you become interested in

entertaining?

I started singing and writing music when I was 9 years

old. It came naturally to me when most things that age did

not. I sang hundreds of anthems anywhere that I could to

gain experience and confidence. Which thankfully led to

more collaborations and opportunities. I was a sponge

and never said no to any singing job and just wanted to

try and absorb everything I could while simultaneously

trying to figure out who I was artistical to grow.

What are your thoughts on marriage, is that

something you seen in your future?

Yes, I am an old-school romantic at heart and would love

to get married one day, but currently am only 19, so time

is on my side. Right now, my focus is my music and so that

is what I spend 99% of my time on.

Do you work with any charities?

Yes, I am involved in many charities that I feel extremely

passionate about. Most involve animals and kids… PETA,

LCA, Mercy for Animals, and Wheelchairs 4 kids have

all been part of my life for many years and will continue

to be.

Who was your favorite person to work with

and why?

Everyone! I wrote the most with KC this year, who

has become a good friend of mine & a super talented

songwriter! We’re both earth signs, so we’ve connected

since day 1 which is important during the creating process.

What kind of music do you listen to the most?

I love to listen to chill R&B and Rap music! Some examples

are Giveon, Drake, Kehlani, H.E.R, Summer Walker.

What is up next for you?

So much! I would love to release another project in early

2022 & hope to be able to tour next spring/summer!

Plug your social media

To find me and my music go to www.skylarstecker.com or

@skylarstecker on all social media.