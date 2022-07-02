Tell us about your personal Style. Who is Skylar?
My style is currently very relaxed for my everyday look,
which is typically crop top, jeans/ sweats, and Jordon’s.
But if I’m out at night for dinner/club then I tend to put on
something more feminine and elevated. A long tight dress
and heels to turn it up a notch! When it comes to fashion,
I am open to trying on anything, but when it comes to
buying something, I know what I like, so ultimately, I go
with what looks and feels good.
Which clothing designers are your favorite?
My favorite designers currently are Stella McCartney and
Vaute Couture because they are Vegan, Eco-Friendly, and
Ethical.
What do you like to do better, sing or act?
Although, it’s fun to experiment in other lanes and try to
improve on my other skill sets. Singing is still the love of
my life and always will be. It’s why I got into the industry
and why I am still here.
What is your favorite part of your music’s
production?
The reason why I wanted to learn more about the
production side of the music-making process is that it
allowed me to have more control in creating my music
and having more control of my career. A lot of time, when
scheduling sessions, you need to find times that work for
writers, producers, etc… At any time, I can just go into my
studio closet and put my idea to work immediately and
stay in there until it is complete. Many of the songs on my
EP “Earth Signs” were created like this or at least started
this way.
Name something in your closet you cannot live
without.
My microphone is in my closet and that I could not live
without! But if that wasn’t the case then I would say my
collection of Jordan’s.
What age did you become interested in
entertaining?
I started singing and writing music when I was 9 years
old. It came naturally to me when most things that age did
not. I sang hundreds of anthems anywhere that I could to
gain experience and confidence. Which thankfully led to
more collaborations and opportunities. I was a sponge
and never said no to any singing job and just wanted to
try and absorb everything I could while simultaneously
trying to figure out who I was artistical to grow.
What are your thoughts on marriage, is that
something you seen in your future?
Yes, I am an old-school romantic at heart and would love
to get married one day, but currently am only 19, so time
is on my side. Right now, my focus is my music and so that
is what I spend 99% of my time on.
Do you work with any charities?
Yes, I am involved in many charities that I feel extremely
passionate about. Most involve animals and kids… PETA,
LCA, Mercy for Animals, and Wheelchairs 4 kids have
all been part of my life for many years and will continue
to be.
Who was your favorite person to work with
and why?
Everyone! I wrote the most with KC this year, who
has become a good friend of mine & a super talented
songwriter! We’re both earth signs, so we’ve connected
since day 1 which is important during the creating process.
What kind of music do you listen to the most?
I love to listen to chill R&B and Rap music! Some examples
are Giveon, Drake, Kehlani, H.E.R, Summer Walker.
What is up next for you?
So much! I would love to release another project in early
2022 & hope to be able to tour next spring/summer!
Plug your social media
To find me and my music go to www.skylarstecker.com or
@skylarstecker on all social media.