Tell us about your personal style.

Since becoming a mother I’ve found that comfort is key when it comes to my everyday fashion. On any given day I may need to squat, tumble or pull out a boob at a moments notice. I discovered that Free People & Gap do incredibly soft jumpsuits that give the impression that I’m put together whilst feeling like I’m wearing pyjamas, so those are now a go to for me! The older I get the more I believe in investing in classic staples. I own some beautiful heels and really good quality handbags. With these pieces in my wardrobe I can pair them with pretty much anything highstreet, Target, H&M, you name it and the look feels classy and pulled together. I also adore tiny, delicate yellow and rose gold pieces of jewellery and some diamonds here and there are always a plus!

Do you have a wide variety of shoes? And which brands do you favor?

Oh so many shoes! For a dressy night out I’m obsessed with Christian Louboutin – I have a classic pair of nude pumps plus a beautiful pair of black suede ones that always work. For a more casul night out I love Rag and Bone Booties, I have too many pairs! When I’m out and about running errands I love any sort of mule or slingback from Madewell and to my shame I still have a couple of pairs of Ugg boots that I just can’t part with!

Who are your favorite fashion designers? My wedding dress was Monique Lulliher so I will forever have a soft spot for her but I don’t know that I would say I have favorite fashion designers per say. I really believe in dressing for your own unique body type and highlighting your best features rather than being a slave to fashion. So whoever is designing the best pieces for my body at any given moment will be my favorite.

How about ready to wear designers, which brands do you favor?

I can often be found in Lulemon leggings and a James Perse tshirt. I’m a MASSIVE Madewell fan – they’re 10” high waisted jeans are my go to and they consistently sell classic pieces that are great staples for any womans wardrobe. I’m still loyal to one of my original loves Oasis (UK) as they now ship to the US. I love their cocktail attire and the fact that I’m unlikely to bump into anyone else wearing their clothes. And you can never go wrong with some fun pieces from Zara and Mango.

What brand of handbags do you like?

I adore vintage Chanel woc’s (wallet on chain’s) and I have a great Chloe everyday satchel handbag. I’m also a big fan of the classic Madewell Transport Tote. I have MUM monogrammed on them in gold!

What sparked your interest in acting?

Honestly, I never remember a time before wanting to be an actor. In fact my earliest memory is at age 3 of asking my Dad to “give” me an audition because I thought it was something that he could physically give me that would make me an actor. At age 5 I remember watching Australian soap operas at lunchtime and then rewatching the repeats at dinnertime to see if I could catch the actors doing something differently. So I suppose I’ve always had a fascination with the world of acting and performing. When I was 12 I started taking speech & drama classes at The Betty Ann Norton Theatre School that also acted as a children’s agency in Dublin. They got me my first audition (which I booked!) and the rest is history!

What is your favorite movie?

Love Actually, Notting Hill, Bridget Jones’ Diary, Four Weddings & a Funeral are you sensing a pattern here Richard Curtis…?!?

Who would you like to work with on a project?

I’m going to pick two! One Irish and one American. Sharon Horgan is an Irish actor/writer/producer who’s currently on fire! Her Amazon show ‘Catastrophe’ is side splittingly funny whilst appealing to my Irish sense of humour and her US show “Divorce” is painful in its accuracy and vulnerability. Pamela Adlon’s “Better Things” is one of the best television shows currently on the air in the US in my opinion. Her performance is raw and relatable and the depiction of her relationships with her on screen daughters is exquisite. Both of theses women are mothers who are creative and manage to combine the two flawlessly. I aspire to do the same myself and would love the opportunity to work and learn from them.

What is your favorite genre of music?

Oh that’s so hard to answer! I have sporadic taste in music – I went to see Neil Diamond at the Hollywood Bowl a few years ago and just saw Lizzo in concert a few weeks ago!

Where do you go to have fun?

I’m obsessed with podcasts. Since becoming a mother I find it hard to squeeze in reading or tv. But a podcast can always be on in the background, while I’m driving or cooking. My go tos are Dear Sugar, Armchair Expert, Guys We F*cked and The Birth Hour to name just a few!

I’ve been a bookworm my whole life but like I said balancing a book and a toddler can be challenging. My husband and I ran away to Thailand earlier this year and I devoured Michelle Obama’s “Becoming” by the pool and “Little Fires Everywhere” is currently on my nightstand just dying to be picked up…

I’m a devoted hiker since living in LA with its gorgeous hills and daily sunshine and its one of my favourites things to do first thing in the morning before anyone else in my house is awake. That hour to myself while the sun rises and I listen to a podcast (of course!) are just the best.

I have a Law & Order SVU problem. Like, can tell you who did it within the first 30 seconds of an episode problem. Thankfully as soon as I met him I got my husband on board and now we happily binge whenever we get a spare few minutes.

I will never lose the thrill I get from watching a live performance. It doesn’t happen as often as I’d like but my first great loves were plays and musicals and I’ll always jump at a night out at the theatre.

One of my greatest indulgences is excellent Italian food and my restaurant of choice to splurge at is Rao’s in Hollywood. Their red sauce can’t be beaten!

What is your favorite kind of dessert? An espresso martini

What was it like growing up in Ireland, was it different then the USA?

Living abroad now its hard not to look back on my childhood without rose coloured glasses. There was lots of outdoor time and adventures – walks, hikes, picnics, chestnut collecting. But lets not forget the almost ever present Irish rain that all these activities inevitably had to be done in! There was a fierce sense of community in my childhood too, partly because of the size of where I’m from but also because of the nature of the Irish in general. Kind, friendly and generous. There was always someone to look out for you (and report back to your Mum!).

Tell us about your favorite parts of Ireland?

Having been born and bred in Dublin I will always says the Capital first when asked this question! My Grandad was from West Cork and we spent every Summer of my early childhood holidaying in a small Cork seaside town called Youghal. I’ve left a piece of my heart there along the seafront. One of my favourite places I’ve ever performed in Ireland was a theatre in the town of Galway. I truly believe there is magic in the air of that city.

What’s a typical day like for you?

Oooof how long is a piece of string?!? If I’m in full Mum mode then it’s toddler breakfast followed by a toddler class like music or My Gym. Nap time (the best time!) then maybe a walk, errands or swimming in the pool. Then it’s toddler dinner time, bath and bed. If I have an audition or script to work on I’ll usually take a couple of hours during my sons 3 hour nap to tackle that and if I’m on set then it’s like a paid holiday in comparison!

What is your favorite brand of hair care products?

I just recently switched to using Puracy’s Shampoo and Conditioner. Now that I’m a mother and responsible for other little people I’ve made a big effort to remove toxins from our household. I love Puracy’s story. Six years ago, two best friends from Austin, Texas started Puracy with a single goal – to make non-toxic, plant-based cleaning and personal care products that were safe enough to use around their newborn daughters. Plus, every purchase helps them donate to local families in need, and supports local artists. It’s a win/win!

