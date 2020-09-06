What is your favorite thing about New York?

My favorite thing about New York is the hustle. It truly is the city

that never sleeps and it’s helped me build a thick skin in more

ways than one.

How many fashion weeks have you gone to? Which

was your favorite?

Haven’t had the pleasure of experiencing fashion week yet but

hope 2020 changes that. I’m a huge fan of the freedom fashion

encourages and would love to be in the audience for shows by

some of my favorite designers such as LaQuan Smith, Estaban

Cortazar, and Prabal Gurung to name a few.

Tell us about your personal style.

Some days you can’t convince me to take off my Adidas track

pants, hoodie, trench coat and boots. All black of course. Some

days I want to be bold and rock super intricate designs with

florals, textures, jewels, and vibrant colors. Other days, well,

everything in between those two points.

Which designers do you wear for red carpet?

I’ve been fortunate to work with many incredibly talented

designers, who are now also some of my favorites, like Bingjing

Chen of BJ Couture, Isabel Lopez, Greta Constantine to name

a few.

What do you wear around the house?

Absolutely sweats, year round, but especially now in the thick of

Winter. I’m a layers kinda girl, so throw on a robe. And always,

always, comfy long socks.

Are you big on shoes, what is your favorite?

Shoes are important. As I’ve gotten older and wiser, I’ve learned

the most important thing for me is comfort. That being said, I

love a classic pump, platform sandal, and sneaker.

Tell us about Sistas and your character.

Sistas is an hour long dramedy about four women trying to

balance their careers, love lives, friendships and selves. More

often than not things don’t go as expected and so the tears and

laughter ensue. I portray Karen, who from the outside seems to

have it all. Owner of a hair salon, home, car. But deep wounds

from a newly past relationship make her question her direction

in the love department. She’s very outspoken and always loyal

to her girlfriends.

Tell us about your favorite role.

I sincerely don’t have a favorite role. Fortunately I adore every

women I’ve had the honor of portraying, for how different they

are from one another, me, and in some cases for how they

are similar. From Adrienne in If Beale Street Could Talk, Nia in

Wu-Tang: An American Saga, and currently Karen on Sistas,

each and every one has given me a tool to grow into a more

well rounded human being by showing me parts of life I’ve

never, and may never, experience.

Do you like sports? Which ones are you into?

Played volleyball as a teen. Wasn’t the best but had a passion

for it nonetheless. Took stats for basketball in high school so

definitely a fan. Watched my first Major League Baseball game

fairly recently, Oakland vs Boston, dug it. Now I’d really love to

watch a futbol game in Brazil, or maybe Spain.

What is your diet like when you are working?

My diet when working depends on the project and how present

I am. For Sistas, which was beautifully long days, it was lots of

water, protein, carbs and lots of chocolate. For Wu-Tang: An

American Saga, which were blissfully short days, it was less

chocolate and more of everything else.

Where do you go to relax?

Home. Grew up outside of the city in a small town called New

Paltz. With views of the Catskill Mountains, crisp waters of Lake

Minnewaska, and fresh air, it’s a nice break from city life. Yes I

prefer lakes to pools, any day.

What are your favorite colors?

My favorite colors are black, green and gold.

What’s up next for you?

Sistas is a whopping 25 episodes, so be sure to tune in every

Wednesday on BET at 10/9c. Hunters on Amazon Prime is

coming in the New Year and I’m very excited for people to

meet Carol.

Plug your social media

Keep up with me on Instagram @EbonyObsidian and Twitter @

EObsidian, much love!

E