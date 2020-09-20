What was your favorite look from your Runway cover shoot and why?

The Malan Breton black dress because it made me feel like I was the

black swan from the ballet Swan Lake.

Do you attend any global fashion weeks or runway shows?

I have attended New York Fashion Week, London Fashion Week, Arab

Fashion Week and L.A. Fashion Week. I absolutely love fashion – the

art, the story, the emotion behind it reminds me so much of WWE and

the shows we put on. Going to runway shows inspires me in so many

ways and I have pulled a lot of inspiration in my wrestling gear from

fashion shows and designers.

Who are your favorite red-carpet fashion designers?

I have so many; I guess it depends on what red carpet it is and what the

vibe of the event and carpet is. A couple of my favorites for red carpets

include, Charbel Zoe, Aadnevik, Ralph & Russo, Malan Breton, Rami

Kadi, and Jeremy Scott.

Ever since I was a little girl, Versace was my favorite designer and

I dreamed of wearing a custom designed Versace dress on the red

carpet. Now my dream is to wear Versace custom designed wrestling

gear. I want to be the first person to really bring fashion into the WWE.

We aren’t just athletes; we are also entertainers putting on one of the

most entertaining shows in the world.

Tell us about your personal style.

I believe your style should say something about yourself without saying

a word. There are lots of different sides of me – I love to dress up and

be very glamorous and ravishing and that is the side of me you see

when I come out on Monday Night Raw as the “Ravishing Russian.”

I also travel 300 days of the year and love to be comfortable. So, I

have developed a street style that is cool sweats, boots, jackets, and

beanies. I love comics and Star Wars, so I wear a lot of comic tees

& beanies. I started to combine my Ravishing/glamour style with my

street style – I’ll pair a comic t-shirt with a dressy skirt, and a designer

belt. I can dress it up with high heels or dress it down with sneakers. If

I have to do press, instead of wearing a suit & blazer with a blouse, I

pair it with a Star Wars shirt. I feel that I’m expressing something about

myself without saying anything. That’s what your style should be – a

reflection of yourself.

Is there anything in your closet that you cannot live without?

My Louis Vuitton collection of bags. I think it’s very important to invest

in timeless pieces. Louis Vuitton bags and luggage are timeless, and the

leather only gets better with age.

Describe yourself in three words.

Risk-Taker, Ravishing, Resilient.

What is it like being a WWE Diva?

Four years ago, they changed our performer titles from “WWE Divas”

to “WWE Superstars.” The men were always called Superstars, but the

women were called Divas. I’m so grateful I was able be a part of history

when they decided to start calling women Superstars. Women should

be called Superstars because we are Stars. This showed the world

that women should have all the opportunities that men are offered. It

gave me hope to fight for all human beings no matter what gender or

sexual orientation you are. We all deserve an opportunity to pursue

our dreams. It’s an honor to be a Female WWE Superstar because

in the past four years we have been able to make history in so many

ways, from having the first-ever Women’s Royal Rumble to main event

Wrestlemania, to the first-ever Women’s Tag Team Titles. I was able

to be one of the first female performers in Saudi Arabia with WWE

which isn’t just making history for WWE, this is making world history.

They told us we would never go to Saudi Arabia, but we did! We

proved them wrong! We shut our naysayers and doubters up. This is

showing little children & human beings from across the globe that you

can do ANYTHING you set your mind to! It’s an incredible feeling as a

female WWE Superstar to know that we are breaking down barriers,

shattering glass ceilings, and that the sky is the limit.

Tell us about your recent wedding to Bobby Lashley live

on WWE.

Well, it was the most talked about & the most ravishing TV wedding in

history. I was able to make history closing out the decade for WWE

with my wedding! I couldn’t be more grateful. My wedding dress was

an amazing designer @frederikaartimartesor .

How did you get started in acting?

For as long as I can remember, I dreamed of telling stories and

entertaining the masses. I minored in acting in college & I started

taking serious acting classes in LA right after college. I still take acting

classes & improv classes; I love learning and working on my craft. It’s

so important to love the journey. The journey is our life story.

What is your favorite experience acting?

That would be a toss-up between playing Gwyneth in Another Version

of You, which is now available on iTunes, and being the Ravishing

Russian on Monday Night Raw on the USA network. I absolutely love

being a villain and the Ravishing Russian is the greatest villain of all

time! She should be winning every villain award out there! Haha.

What is the most rewarding part of your work?

Being a villain who can control a crowd & make people boo & hate

me so much that no matter who comes out to face me the place erupts

with cheers because they want to see anyone come and kick my ass.

Knowing that I have the power to influence 100K people in a stadium.

I am giving them their hero to cheer for and love. Sometimes I wish I

would get a big THANK YOU from fans for being such an epic villain,

but I realize it comes with the territory of being one of the greatest

villains of all time.

Where did you learn to dance?

I started dancing with my Mommy at three years old. I was always

choreographing dances. At 9 years old, I auditioned for the Latvian

National Ballet Academy where I started dancing 40 hours a week. I

started to dance professionally as a ballerina at 11 years old.

Gown: KHOSLA JANI

Ring: ADRIANA SCARPELLI

How about singing, tell us about how you got into that.

In college, I was offered the chance to audition for a girl

group NeYo was putting together. They loved that I could

break dance in heels, so they asked me to sing and I sang

“Jesus Loves Me” and I got hired.

What’s a typical day like for you?

Waking up early to catch a 6am flight to the city we are

having a show in. We land, get a rental car, go to the gym

and work out, come to the arena early and get in the ring

and have wrestling training. Then I go and do my own hair

and makeup for the show, do the show, then drive 4 hours

in our rental car to the next city for a show the next day. I’m

very grateful I get to do what I love for a living.

Where do you go to relax?

When I’m not working, I sleep a LOT! I try to make up for all

the lack of sleeping I do when working. I love to binge on

TV shows; it’s so relaxing to me and I find much inspiration

from it.

Do you have pets?

I have two dogs! Joy and Pickles! Joy is a Pomsky and

Pickles is a Teacup Pomeranian. You can follow them on

Instagram @JoyBarnyashev

What is your favorite kind of food? And do you need to stick to any certain diet wrestling?

My favorite type of food is Mexican. I am obsessed with

chips and salsa! I would eat it every day if I could!

How do you stay in shape?

I switch my workout styles a lot, but currently I’m doing

a form of CrossFit training 4 days a week. It’s about 45

minutes long and I go hard the entire time with lighter

weights and more reps. I do the elliptical 2-3 days a week

for an hour; I put on my favorite show and just go. I also do

hot yoga about 2-3 times a week which completely detoxes

all the toxins from the body and the stretching just makes me

feel so much better. If I ever want to get on the leaner side I

up my days on the elliptical.

Any beauty secrets you’d like to share?

Wash your face with a great face wash every night, every

morning, and after every workout. Always use a good

moisturizer.

Name three things you can’t live without.

God. My family. Concealer.

Plug your social media.

Instagram: @thelanawwe

Twitter: @lanawwe

YouTube: CJ Perry

Facebook: @wwelana