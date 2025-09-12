Chloe Bean: Inspiring Alopecia Journey and Empowerment Tips

Chloe, you have such an inspirational b background and platform. For those who are tuning in, tell us who “Chloe Bean” is?

Thank you so much for the kind words! I appreciate the opportunity to share my background. My name is Chloe Bean, I’m 25 years old, born and raised in Midland, Michigan but now live in Scottsdale, AZ, where I’ve been for the past 6 years since graduating high school. I was diagnosed with Alopecia when I was only 8 years old. I’ve had hair loss for the greater part of the last 14 years.

Amid my journey with Alopecia, I’ve been sure to share plenty. In doing so, I’ve been proud and lucky to be able to help inspire, empower and support those with the same condition I have. My goal is to continue helping support people with Alopecia on my social media where you can find me @chl0ebean as well as in person. I’m passionate about health, beauty and tness while also helping others feel beautiful.

Your journey speaks volumes about you as a person. You took your own personal experience with Alopecia and turned it into a global platform. What do you intend to do with all of this attention and support?

Thank you for your thoughtful comment! My experience with Alopecia has truly shaped my perspective, and I’m grateful for the platform I’ve built. With this attention and support, I intend to raise awareness about Alopecia, foster a sense of community, and advocate for self-acceptance. I’m committed to using this opportunity to empower others and promote discussions around beauty, identity, and resilience. I’m excited about what we can achieve together!

There are a few celebrities that have come forward with the same condition. One of them, especially Jada Pinkett Smith. She decided to start a podcast to empower women with the same issues. Would you say your story is quite similar and if so, how? Can you share what makes you different?

Absolutely, Jada Pinkett Smith’s decision to share her journey has been incredibly inspiring. Like her, my story revolves around embracing Alopecia and empowering others, but I like to highlight the fact that everyone’s journey with hair loss is so uniquely different while also showing how acceptance and condence takes time. I aim to create a space where individuals feel supported and can share their own journeys. Together, we can foster a community that celebrates diversity and resilience. Men and women, especially in the spotlight are concerned about hair loss. Alopecia is hair loss against somebody’s will and psychological diseases, such as Trichotillomania which allows for anxiety to take over while someone pulls hair from different parts of the body mainly eyebrows and eyelashes. is results in permanent hair loss over extended time.

What are some of the emotions that you’ve gone through having Alopecia? Can you share any advice for those who are dealing with the anxiety of this disease?

Thank you for raising such an important topic. Living with Alopecia has been an emotional journey, filled with a range of feelings from frustration and sadness to resilience and empowerment. It’s challenging to navigate the societal pressures surrounding beauty, but I’ve learned to embrace my uniqueness and strength in vulnerability.

For those dealing with anxiety related to hair loss, my advice would be to seek support from communities, whether online or in person, where you can share your experiences. Connecting with others who understand what you’re going through can be incredibly validating. Additionally, practicing self-compassion and focusing on your strengths—both internal and external—can help shift your perspective. Remember, your worth isn’t de ned by your appearance; it’s about who you are and the impact you make in the world.

The beauty and self-care industry is always coming up with ways on how people can regrow the hair they have lost. If you had an opportunity to grow your hair back permanently, how do you think that would impact your platform?

That’s an interesting question! If I had the opportunity to grow my hair back permanently, I believe it would deepen my message about self-acceptance and authenticity. While I understand the desire to regain hair, I think my platform would continue to focus on empowering individuals to embrace their unique beauty, regardless of societal standards. It could also open up conversations about the diversity of experiences within the community, highlighting that beauty comes in many forms. Ultimately, my goal would remain the same: to inspire others to love themselves as they are.

It sounds like your childhood became very di cult when you lost your hair for the first time. There are many people reading this right now that are going through exactly what you did. How did you manage to get through it while dealing with the pressures of HS and peer pressure? Did you nd that most people were understanding about your condition? Were you treated any differently once people understood?

My childhood, especially during high school, was definitely challenging when I rst lost my hair. I navigated a lot of peer pressure and insecurity, but I found strength in supportive friends and family. I focused on surrounding myself with people who uplifted me and encouraged me to be con dent in my identity.

In terms of understanding, responses varied. Some people were empathetic, while others struggled to comprehend my experience. Once my peers learned more about Alopecia, many became more supportive, which helped foster a greater sense of community and acceptance.

My advice to anyone going through a similar experience is to lean on your support network and not hesitate to educate others about your condition. is openness can help create understanding and build stronger connections. Ultimately, embracing who you are, despite societal pressures, is key to navigating these challenges.

PHOTOGRAPHER: Tommy Flanagan