Ava Cantrell

Tell our readers about y your horror feature LIGHTS OUT,

and what were some of your favorite experiences on and

off set?

Lights Out is a fantastic horror film that was directed

by David Sandberg. The idea about a monster that was

only visible in the dark started with a short on YouTube

that he made with his wife Lotta. It was so good and got

so much attention that iconic horror producer James

Wan brought it and David to Warner Bros.

For me, it was such an incredible experience. We filmed

in an abandoned mental hospital with heavy metal

doors, creepy rooms and hallways. I spent hours in

the makeup chair transforming my skin and teeth into

wickedly scary monster-like appearances. It was so much

fun, and I loved every minute of it.

As the lead character in the revenge-horror film

ABIGAIL, now available on VOD, tell us about the film

and what it was like working on a film set in 1976?

Abigail is a twisted love story about two teenagers in

the 70s who take revenge way too far. Abigail has a dark

history that she brings Lucas into unwittingly. Little does

he know things are going to get real messed up. It’s a

great ride that people will really enjoy.

A film that takes place in the 70s needs to really have

actual 70s set pieces and costumes which Abigail totally

does great. The wardrobe, cars, furnishing, props and

guns were all from that era. The music and vibe of the

film do a great job of immersing you in 1976.

When did you first learn to act?

I’m always learning and polishing my craft with each

audition and role I’m able to book. I started when I was

seven or eight and took scene study and improv classes. I

have an amazing manager and coach that helps me bring

something that only I can bring to each role. I’m always

working on finding things that challenge me and skills to

bring to my acting repertoire, and enjoy the work it takes

to overcome those challenges.

What was your favorite show to be on?

I really enjoyed being on Young Sheldon. Its su

ch a great show with an impressive pedigree as a spinoff

of the Big Bang Theory. It has such a talented cast and

crew that it is at such a high level of quality. I’m truly

blessed to have been a small part of it.

What designers do you wear on the red carpet?

My Abigail premiere dress was Vera Wang. I Loved it

so much. I knew I wanted to wear yellow or red to match

the Abigail logo. I am wearing For Love and Lemons

and Blank NYC jacket for our look together. Some of my

go-to red carpet brands are Sachin and Babi, Badgley

Mishka, Herve Leger, Free People, Dress the Population,

L’agence, and ralph Lauren. To name a few. I would love

to find designers to collaborate with as my career grows.

What item in your closet could you not live without?

I can’t pick one! I love athletic wear. I’m wearing my

Nike Pandas everywhere lately. I love to throw on my

Blank NY leather jacket to dress up my casual wear. And

I wear my North Face 1996 black jacket everywhere.

Do you work with any charities?

I’m very supportive of pet adoption charities like

Stand Up for Pits. I work directly with Relist Wolves.

And I have been tied to LA Mission for almost a decade.

Giving back is near and dear to my heart, and I will

continue to spend time and money helping those causes.

What do you like to do in your free time?

I have been obsessed with Muy Thai for the last year

and a half. I’m in the studio almost everyday and I’ve

even competed in amateur fights. It’s a place where I can

work on being physically and mentally fit. It also has a

great community around it. After that I’m a beach girl

and surfer at my local surf spots.

What are your goals?

I’m going to finish college and most likely pursue a

master’s in business. I’m also going to work one day with

Ben Stiller. I am going to win my next Mauy Thai fight

and continue to prioritize personal health and wellness

as well as maintaining positive relationships.

Whats your socials?

Instagram: @avacantrell X: @theavacantrell