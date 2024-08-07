Arielle Raycene

We’re delighted t to have you, Arielle. You are well

known for your extensive modeling and acting

career with globally recognized outlets including

PLAYBOY, FHM, and MAXIM.

This clearly wasn’t your first photo shoot. Tell our readers more!

Absolutely, it’s such a pleasure to be here! You’re

right, I’ve been in front of the camera for almost as

long as I can remember. It all started when I was just

an infant with a hiatus through elementary and high

school. When I got back to it, I was starting over which

always comes with new learning curves. I’ve

learned so much from working with amazing

photographers, stylists, and other models—lessons

in professionalism, adaptability, and the art of

self-presentation. Every shoot is a new adventure

and a chance to tell a different story through

imagery. It’s not just about looking a certain way; it’s

about conveying emotion and connecting with the

audience.

I’m grateful for every opportunity I’ve had, from

those early days as a baby, to features in globally

recognized publications. It’s been a wild ride, and I

look forward to continuing this journey, embracing

new challenges, and exploring all the creative

avenues my career has to offer!

What skills from modeling creating, and being an

entrepreneur prepared you to turn your focus to

tech and use 3D volumetric video to create and

foster a platform built on ethics, authenticity, and

transparency?

My time in modeling, creating content, and entrepreneurship

honed my ability to identify market

trends and leverage opportunities, skills that

were crucial when pivoting to the tech space. The

transition to using 3D volumetric video felt natural

as it parallels traditional set dynamics but innovates

in its execution. This background has enabled me to

build a tech platform grounded in the principles of

ethics, authenticity, and transparency, reflecting the

core values I’ve always upheld in my work.

Where did this all begin? Can you give us any

background?

This journey began in the intersection of my

modeling career and my entrepreneurial spirit.

While working on various sets and navigating the

intricacies of the entertainment industry, I observed

the transformative potential of technology in

enhancing storytelling and audience engagement.

My background in creating visual narratives and

running businesses provided me with a unique

perspective on the importance of authentic

representation. This, coupled with my commitment

to ethical practices, led me to explore 3D volumetric

video technology. By embracing this innovative

medium, I aimed to create a platform that not only

pushes the boundaries of digital interaction but

also maintains the integrity and transparency that I

believe are essential in any venture.

What have you learned? What tools have you

mastered?

Throughout this transition into tech, I’ve learned

a great deal about the importance of adaptability

and continuous learning. Beyond the technical

skills, I’ve also sharpened my ability to lead a team,

manage projects, and develop strategies that align

with the ethical, authentic, and transparent values

I set out to uphold. These tools and skills have not

only been instrumental in creating a platform that’s

innovative and cutting-edge but have also ensured

that it remains user-focused and grounded in

fostering genuine connections.

How have you integrated what you’ve learned over

your journey into your newest purpose?

Integrating the lessons from my journey has

been fundamental in shaping my approach to

3D volumetric video and its applications. My

background in visual storytelling has influenced

how I perceive the potential of this technology

to revolutionize the way stories are told and

experienced. By understanding the nuances of

authentic representation and ethical practices, I’ve

been able to ensure that our work aligns with these

values, thus contributing to the creation of content

that is both compelling and responsible.