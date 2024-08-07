Arielle Raycene

We’re delighted t to have you, Arielle. You are well
known for your extensive modeling and acting
career with globally recognized outlets including
PLAYBOY, FHM, and MAXIM.
This clearly wasn’t your first photo shoot. Tell our readers more!
Absolutely, it’s such a pleasure to be here! You’re
right, I’ve been in front of the camera for almost as
long as I can remember. It all started when I was just
an infant with a hiatus through elementary and high
school. When I got back to it, I was starting over which
always comes with new learning curves. I’ve
learned so much from working with amazing
photographers, stylists, and other models—lessons
in professionalism, adaptability, and the art of
self-presentation. Every shoot is a new adventure
and a chance to tell a different story through
imagery. It’s not just about looking a certain way; it’s
about conveying emotion and connecting with the
audience.
I’m grateful for every opportunity I’ve had, from
those early days as a baby, to features in globally
recognized publications. It’s been a wild ride, and I
look forward to continuing this journey, embracing
new challenges, and exploring all the creative
avenues my career has to offer!
What skills from modeling creating, and being an
entrepreneur prepared you to turn your focus to
tech and use 3D volumetric video to create and
foster a platform built on ethics, authenticity, and
transparency?
My time in modeling, creating content, and entrepreneurship
honed my ability to identify market
trends and leverage opportunities, skills that
were crucial when pivoting to the tech space. The
transition to using 3D volumetric video felt natural
as it parallels traditional set dynamics but innovates
in its execution. This background has enabled me to
build a tech platform grounded in the principles of
ethics, authenticity, and transparency, reflecting the
core values I’ve always upheld in my work.
Where did this all begin? Can you give us any
background?
This journey began in the intersection of my
modeling career and my entrepreneurial spirit.
While working on various sets and navigating the
intricacies of the entertainment industry, I observed
the transformative potential of technology in
enhancing storytelling and audience engagement.
My background in creating visual narratives and
running businesses provided me with a unique
perspective on the importance of authentic
representation. This, coupled with my commitment
to ethical practices, led me to explore 3D volumetric
video technology. By embracing this innovative
medium, I aimed to create a platform that not only
pushes the boundaries of digital interaction but
also maintains the integrity and transparency that I
believe are essential in any venture.
What have you learned? What tools have you
mastered?
Throughout this transition into tech, I’ve learned
a great deal about the importance of adaptability
and continuous learning. Beyond the technical
skills, I’ve also sharpened my ability to lead a team,
manage projects, and develop strategies that align
with the ethical, authentic, and transparent values
I set out to uphold. These tools and skills have not
only been instrumental in creating a platform that’s
innovative and cutting-edge but have also ensured
that it remains user-focused and grounded in
fostering genuine connections.
How have you integrated what you’ve learned over
your journey into your newest purpose?
Integrating the lessons from my journey has
been fundamental in shaping my approach to
3D volumetric video and its applications. My
background in visual storytelling has influenced
how I perceive the potential of this technology
to revolutionize the way stories are told and
experienced. By understanding the nuances of
authentic representation and ethical practices, I’ve
been able to ensure that our work aligns with these
values, thus contributing to the creation of content
that is both compelling and responsible.