Tell us about your personal style.

I’d say my personal style is mostly street wear. I love to be comfortable yet stylish. Think Hailey Bieber street wear. She’s definitely the root of a lot of my inspo 🙂

What are your favorite designers for red carpet?

I live for a show stopping Versace gown. I also love a good, fun Givenchy or Dior look. Depends on the event!

Tell us about your favorite hand bag.

I love the petite look of a YSL bag. A cute black YSL cross body can finish any kind of look in my opinion. They’re not clunky yet can fit the essentials (lipgloss, small wallet, touch up makeup). For a larger bag, I’d go with a classic Louis Vuitton.

What is your favorite item in your closet?

For me, I love fall fashion. I’d say my favorite item has to be my long, wool , olive green coat. Whether you’re cozy or dressy, this coat polishes EITHER look. And it keeps me warm on cold LA nights or trips back home to the east coast. I don’t leave on trips without it!

Do you have a lot of shoes? Tell us about your favorites.



UGH. SHOES. Shoes are my life. I’ll take a trip to the mall on a hunt for clothes and end up leaving with a new pair of shoes and nothing else LOL. I’d say my favorite dressy pair has to be my white rustic Frye Sacha double zip bootie. I’d say for my more relax, sneaker option would be my high top tan suede adidas sneakers. Olive green is my favorite color and it has a patch of olive green on the soul and looks SO good with muted colors and yeezy type looks.

What is your favorite food?

PIZZA. Can’t live without it. Pepperoni and pineapple on the whole thing. I always say, if I had to eat one meal for the rest of my life, hands down, it’d be pizza. I just never get sick of it.

Tell us about your role of Jessie Havnell on Truth or Dare.



This role is one of my favorites to date. It was a difficult role for me to step into, as I felt like I was the opposite of Jessie. When there’s a problem or things going wrong, I’m very much the type to step up to the plate and find a solution. Jessie is very emotional and would choose to back down to something she didn’t want to do. So, for me, I had to find things that justified why she acted the way she did in certain situations. I ended up loving Jessie and understanding a lot about who I am through her. That was a really cool experience.

What do you like to do in your free time?

I love to hike/run. I find hiking or running clears my mind and feels freeing. I look forward to my daily hike or run. When I’m feeling a bit lazy, I like to hang out, drink coffee (an unhealthy amount lol) and just lay in bed watching reality tv. Sounds terrible but that’s where I find myself most relaxed.