You looked great today. Did you have fun?

Thank you, yes I had a blast, it was an intimate space with so many creative pieces to pick from, and who doesn’t have a good time getting glammed up? Thank you for having me! 🙂

Who is your favorite designer?

I am not one for “favorites,” I feel there are so many designers that speak to me in different ways. I really love OTT right now; I love their eccentric, colorful pieces. But Oscar De la Renta is one of my all time classic favorites, unparalleled elegance.

What is your personal style like?

I am both of the things I described with the designers I mentioned. I really love a casual chic, but also an elegant polished look.

How do you feel about shoes? Do you have any favorite brands?

I of course love a sexy Louboutin heel -but recently have really been loving Gianvito Rossi. He does a really sleek and feminine heel that you can dress up or have a casual day in.

Tell us more about your role in “True Memoirs of an International Assassin.”

OH I can’t wait for you guys to see this! My character is Rosa, and she is a badass DEA agent who is on a solo mission to save her country from the corrupt politicians who are running it, alongside a very unlikely partner, Sam, (played by Kevin James). It is a fun, action packed comedy also starring Andy Garcia. We premiere in November on NETFLIX – 🙂

You were also on OWN’s #1 rated drama “If Loving You Is Wrong”, what was that like?

My experience with Tyler [Perry] and Oprah has been nothing short of amazing- it’s been a growing and learning experience. Our show is a lot of fun and it just gets better because my cast mates and I are now really close and just have a blast.

What kind of music do you listen too?

Right now I am listening to Jill Scott on Pandora; she’s definitely one of my favorite artists. Music is a transformative art form. I can listen to Jill, Drake, Alabama Shakes, and Chopin all in one day– I love it all.

What do you like to do for fun?

Fun for me involves so many different things it’s such a big exciting world. I love to travel and just got back from Italy and Austria, and now planning a trip to Maui. I really enjoy the beach; it soothes me, puts me at ease, and grounds me with the bigger picture of life. Fun is dinner with friends, wine tasting, paddle boarding, painting, and learning to use my new camera.

What’s in the future for you? Do you have any exciting news you want to share?

I am currently working on creating my production company. My brother and I came up with a very solid and timely idea, as we are dealing with a love story surrounded by a lot of social injustice issues. I am putting my producer hat on, seeing what life is like behind the camera. I think is the natural progression. But, the future also involves starting a family and doing more traveling!